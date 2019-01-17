Facebook

After Avengers: Endgame, fans of Marvel Cinematic Universe are excited to see how Marvel Studios will bring superheroes from 20th Century Fox. There have been several theories that Deadpool, Wolverine, and other X-Men heroes will feature in some capacity in the future Marvel projects. However, Glass movie star James McAvoy says he does not understand how this merger of superheroes is going to take place in the first place.

As per reports, the rights to use characters from Marvel comics have been divided between Disney and Fox. But as per an earlier report, following the Disney's acquisition of Fox in December 2017, fans of Marvel Cinematic Universe are soon going to see several of their superheroes like Fantastic Four coming to the Disney. Meanwhile, Sony has a firm grip over Spider-Man. While Marvel Studios has the rights to Peter Parker and his friends, Sony has all the villains.

James McAvoy, who is earning all the love and appreciation for his character from M. Night Shyamalan's superhero movie Glass, plays a major role in X-Men world. In the X-Men movies, James McAvoy plays the young Charles Xavier/Professor X.

James McAvoy recently told Yahoo! that he is not entirely sure how X-Men characters are going to fit in the universe which is solely ruled by Avengers from the last two decades. In addition to this, when it was asked if he could see himself sharing space with his Glass movie co-star Samuel L. Jackson in future Marvel movies, the acclaimed star has this to say:

"I don't know if the X-Men could go into the Marvel universe, I'm not sure," McAvoy said. "Maybe they could? But I think what's different about the Avengers universe anyway is you've only got a couple of superheroes in the world. There's a good amount, but there's like a couple of football teams' worth, you know what I mean?"

Fans of James McAvoy are going to see him in the upcoming X-Men: Dark Phoenix. In the upcoming X-Men movie, he is going to reprise his role of Charles Xavier. The upcoming movie will also feature Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner in the lead role and is scheduled to release on June 7, 2019.