Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios has finally released the first full-length trailer of Spider-Man: Far From Home. The trailer has several funny and few really intense moments but somehow, it does ruin the much awaited Avengers: Endgame for you.

The recently released trailer of Spider-Man: Far From Home shows Tom Holland as Peter Parker aka Spider-Man going on a summer vacation to Europe with his friends whom we previously saw in Spider-Man: Homecoming. On his trip to abroad, he is hired by Nicky Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) to team up with Mysterio, played by Jake Gyllenhaal, to battle the Elementals.

This is going to be the first time in years when fans will get to see Mysterio on the big screen. In the recently released trailer of Spider-Man: Far From Home, we see how Nightcrawler movie star Jake Gyllenhaal makes a solid appearance out of thin air and tries to put an end to the Elemental.

You can watch the trailer here:

So, if the trailer is all exciting, why does it ruin Avengers: Endgame? For starters, in Avengers: Infinity War, fans witnessed one of the most heartbreaking scenes of all time. Fans were left on the edge of their seats when Peter Parker holds Tony Stark and says, "Mr. Stark ... I don' feel so good," before collapsing in front of him. After he decimates in the thin air, Tony is left there all by himself.

At the same time, during the end-credit scenes of Avengers: Infinity War, we got to see how Nick Fury sends an SOS to Captain Marvel before himself going "dust."

The trailer of Spider-Man: Far From Home shows both Peter Parker and Nick Fury in all the good health, which has now somehow ruined Avengers: Endgame for several fans because now we know, whatever is the final result that comes after Avengers 4, Peter Parker and Nick Fury are surely going to survive the fight against the Mad Titan.

Although, when the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming was announced, fans knew for a fact that Peter Parker will make it out of alive after the events that will be shown in Avengers: Endgame but by the trailer, somehow the surprise element is gone.

Whatever the scenario is, fans are eagerly waiting to see their friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man saving London in the upcoming superhero movie.

Apart from Tom Holland and Samuel L. Jackson, the upcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home movie will feature Michael Keaton, Jon Favreau, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Cobie Smulders, Jacob Batalon, Tony Revolori, Angourie Rice, and Hemky Madera in the important roles.

Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Far From Home is scheduled to release on July 5, almost two months after the release of Avengers: Endgame.