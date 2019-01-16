M Night Shyamalan's most anticipated project till date did not go down well with the critics. The recently debuted Glass was criticized by several critics but the film is getting some amazing reviews from fans. There are several fans who are even stating that the recently released Glass movie is one of the finest superhero films of all time and is meant to entertain everyone.

Earlier this week, it was reported that M. Night Shyamalan's Glass movie failed to impress the critics. On Rotten Tomatoes, the films hold only a 38 per cent approval rating. The website's consensus reads that Glass movie "displays a few glimmers of M. Night Shyamalan at his twisty world-building best, but ultimately disappoints as the conclusion to the writer-director's long-gestating trilogy."

At the same time, the film is heavily penned by several other movie experts who have called it Glass the least satisfying chapter in an intriguing trilogy.

However, M Night Shyamalan's fans have something different to say about the film. After watching this superhero movie, fans took to their respective social media handles and stated that Glass is one of the best movies ever written and directed by the acclaimed director, who is famous for giving us The Sixth Sense.

"The only way people can appreciate @MNightShyamalan 's #Glass is if you watch Unbreakable, Split, and then Glass. Everything comes together and the emotional impact really hits home. And I got to break my Shyamalan cherry at #SHYAMALANaTHON," wrote one fan on Twitter.

Check out what other fans have to say about this interesting film:

This seriously has to be the greatest ending in cinema history (it won’t make sense if you haven’t seen the movie). https://t.co/Wd5LPO6HKs@Blockbustedpod, dude you need to review the Glass movie when it comes out, M. Night Shyamalan is an awesome director. — Phantom Films (@phantomfilmsyt_) January 8, 2019

Okay, so #Glass is pretty rad. I have some nitpicking but overall it was fun, and really cool to see all those characters interact. And Mr. Glass is still my favorite @SamuelLJackson character.@alamodrafthouse #Shyamalanathon — Larry (@TheDS) January 13, 2019

Really enjoyed the #Shyamalanathon today. Especially seeing #Unbreakable again which is such an emotional, incredible film. & #Glass is great - def not what I expected though! — Lauren Cox (@Iaurencox) January 13, 2019

The film is an extraordinary story of David Dunn (Bruce Willis) — first featured in Unbreakable along with Mr. Glass (Samuel L. Jackson), who both are now in a psychiatric hospital along with Kevin Crumb aka The Beast (James McAvoy).

The film follows the story of these three and how David must stop Mr. Glass who can unleash The Beast just to prove everyone that superheroes and supervillains exist in reality.

Apart from Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson, and James McAvoy, this physiological superhero movie features Anya Taylor-Joy, Spencer Treat Clark, and Charlayne Woodard, who reprise their respective roles from the previous two films in this trilogy.