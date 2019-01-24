Game of Thrones season eight is going to premiere in April and just like millions of fans, the cast and crew of the HBO's epic fantasy drama have plans of their own to watch the final season. Kit Harington recently talked about how he plans to watch the finale episode of season eight of Game of Thrones. In addition to this, Harington also talked about starring in an animated movie featuring Dragons.

In Game of Thrones, Kit Harington plays the role of Jon Snow. As per the hundreds of fan theories, recently released marking clip, and previous seasons, Jon Snow is going to play a vital role in the fights to come. The upcoming season of Game of Thrones will also show how Jon is going to react when he will learn the truth about his lineage and how he is related to Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke).

During an interview with Sky News, Game of Thrones star Kit Harington revealed that he is considering to throw a house party when the epic series will come to an end. Unlike Sophie Turner, who revealed Game of Thrones ending to her close friends, Harington didn't reveal any kind of spoilers in his interview but stated that fans of GoT will be torn after the conclusion of the series.

While talking about Game of Thrones season eight ending, Kit Harington stated he liked the idea of a Game of Thrones party but at the same time, watching it alone also seems like a good idea to him.

"I think I'm going to have a party," Kit said. "Oh, I don't know yet... I don't know if I want to watch it on my own quietly just myself, or whether I'll have a party and watch it with lots of other people. I just can't really decide that yet."

After Game of Thrones, fans will get to see Kit Harington in DreamWorks Animations' How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World. In the upcoming animated fantasy movie, Harington will provide the voice to Eret — a nemesis to the story's protagonist Dragon named Hiccup. While talking about the third part in the movie Harington stated that "I work with dragons a lot, it seems, all different types and sizes and shapes."

Kit Harington will be seen as Jon Snow in the eight and the final season of Game of Thrones.