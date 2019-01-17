Game of Thrones' season eight teaser-trailer was released earlier this week and fans from around the world are coming up with different theories. As of now, fans are still awaiting a full-length trailer of the upcoming season but as per the showrunners, they do not wish the fans to see the forthcoming trailer.

Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss has recently announced that the much-awaited trailer will show footage from the upcoming season, despite their utter desire to not give away anything to the fans ahead of the show's official premiere in April.

Weiss told Entertainment Weekly that he wishes there was no trailer saying, "I just want somebody to say, 'Trust me, go see this.'"

David Benioff added that Eraserhead movie director David Lynch stated that he wished there were no trailers, and it's true for Game of Thrones as well.

In addition to this, they stated that the inspiration to hold back full footage before the final season begins came from Jonathan Nolan and JJ Abrams' Westworld.

"We went and saw Ready Player One with our kids and they played the Westworld trailer and it looked great. And we were like, 'Ah, we should do that.'"

Meanwhile, Game of Thrones star Kit Harington opened up about the show's final episodes. As per Kit, who plays the role of Jon Snow in HBO's epic fantasy drama series, he is particularly not pleased but very satisfied. As per Esquire, he told Zoe Ball on her radio show that he is excited for the fans of Game of Thrones to view the season eight.

"I think it's going to be extraordinary, hopefully, it'll change TV again like it did originally, and break boundaries. I think it might."

Kit Harington further added that the whole experience of wrapping up the fantasy show has left him feeling like he has finished reading a book.

"But you have this grief that it's over, and it's the exact same with nine years doing this show. No matter how it ended, or how it does end, there's always this bit of you that's like, 'oh'; there's this loss around it," Harington further said.