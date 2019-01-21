Whether you want to believe it or not, the fact is — this April will be the last time when we get to see brand new episodes of HBO's epic fantasy drama Game of Thrones. If it is going to be hard for the millions of viewers, then we cannot even imagine how it felt to the cast and crew who had spent almost ten years creating this masterpiece.

Recently, Game of Thrones season eight star Emilia Clarke opened up about the series finale and revealed a few shocking details about dragons.

Earlier last week, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner revealed shocking things she had to do while playing Sansa Stark. Now, Emilia Clarke, who plays the role of Queen Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones, has opened up on saying goodbye to the show and how it felt like while working on the final season.

Emilia Clarke recently told The Daily Mail that on the last day of shooting, she cried like a child adding that she felt completely lost but there was some sort of relief since she already got Last Christmas — her new romantic comedy movie.

"Ten years is a long time. It's like losing an actual limb. 'I was 22 – a child – when I first walked on the Game of Thrones set. I grew up with her," she added.

In addition to this, Emilia Clarke revealed some shocking details about the season eight of Game of Thrones. While talking to NewsCabal about filming the grand finale, she responded by saying:

"It's the grand finale. This is it. It's over and I cried like a baby on the last day. I felt completely lost. It was very strange and wonderful to get this [Last Christmas]. This part couldn't be more opposite, because dragons ain't funny."

Emilia Clarke's comment on dragons somehow shows that in the upcoming season eight of Game of Thrones, there are going to be some vicious sequences featuring dragons. What will make it more interesting is that after season seven, Night King also has one of the dragons. It won't be wrong to say that when Game of Thrones will return this April, the fights between dragons is surely going to be amazing.