Why is Jon Snow meeting, of all people Cersei Lannister? The King in the North should have no business with Cersei. But apparently, photos have surfaced which show Kit Harrington' Jon Snow and Lena Headey's Cersei Lannister having a meeting. Why would these two characters be meeting again?

The last time we saw them together was when Jon was trying to convince Cersei of the existence of the White Walkers and true to form Cersei revealed that she doesn't care about the White Walkers while she planned to betray Jon and Daenerys all along. So, why then would Jon be meeting her?

Could this be a prelude to the epic battle that finally brings the downfall of Cersei Lannister? One can hope. According to Winteriscoming.com:

Jon could be seeking sanctuary in King's Landing. If the White Walkers have successfully gotten past Winterfell, they'll be at large in Westeros, and the capitol city may be one of the few places with walls strong enough to repel an army. It could also give Jon another chance to try and talk Cersei into helping. She pulled a fast one on him the last time he was in the city, but if the army of the dead is on her doorstep, Cersei may reconsider. There's evidence that Jon isn't here to fight. He wasn't wearing Longclaw in his shoot yesterday, for instance, nor is wearing his fancy breastplate from season 7.

Also, Cersei isn't wearing her crown in today's shoot. Everyone seems to have cast aside their marks of office.

On the other hand, Jon's lack of armament could imply that he's Cersei's captive. She may not have her crown, but Cersei is surrounded in this scene by the excellently dressed members of her Queensguard, and Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson (Gregor "the Mountain" Clegane) is on the set as well. It's even possible that Cersei was behind the fire at Winterfell, and captured Jon in the process.

But we do hope that Jon doesn't make the mistake of allying himself with Cersei. We all know how that is bound to turn out. The Game of Thrones cast seems to be going on a spoiler bender though with one member after another confessing that they have spoiled the final season for someone or the other. Sophie Turner recently confessed that she had spilled the beans about the final season to her friends. You can check out the pic here: