Game of Thrones is officially coming with all new episodes this April. Before we dive into the world of dragons and incestuous relationships, there are several major things that happened in season seven that we must know before we start watching Game of Thrones season 8.

Who died in Game of Thrones season 7?

Like all the seasons, the last season of Game of Thrones also showed several deaths. For starters, Arya Stark killed every Frey man. She left the young girls alive and told them to tell everyone that, "Winter came for House Frey." Chilling!

We lost Thoros of Myr from the Brotherhood Without Banner. The red priest died after he accompanied Jon Snow beyond the wall. He was killed by the zombie bear.

Remember, Oberyn Martell from season four? Well, his bastard daughters Obara and Nymeria were brutally killed by Euron Greyjoy when he raided Yara's fleet. Ellaria Sand and Tyene were taken prisoners and were gifted to Cersei Lannister.

The most powerful woman of Westeros may be Cersei but you cannot deny the fact that Olenna Tyrell was as powerful and as insightful as any other Lannister. She died after Jaime Lannister captured Highgarden. However, minutes before she passed away, she told the Kingslayer that it was she who poisoned his son, Joffrey Baratheon.

We also lost Daenerys Targaryen's dragon, Viserion. His death was heartbreaking for all of us but when Night King turned him into a zombie dragon, everyone knew that Game of Thrones season 8 is going to bring an epic battle between the two dragons.

Last and not least, Lord Petyr Baelish aka Littlefinger. From the very beginning, Baelish only spread venomous words. He only tried to destroy friendships and made sisters go against their own sisters. But Sansa and Arya Stark were no ordinary sisters. They made sure that Littlefinger will meet the fate he deserved. On his knees, begging for his life, and a dagger against his neck — slitting into two!

Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen's update:

In Game of Thrones season 7, we saw Jon Snow meeting Daenerys Targaryen for the very first time. Their meeting and their post discussions about war and fighting against the Night King proved that this friendship will last for a long time. But in the end, when Dany lost Viserion to save Jon, fans knew that Jon and Daenerys are surely going to start a romantic journey.

In the very last episode of Game of Thrones season 7, we saw Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen having very passionate sex on the boat which is headed for the Westeros.

Cersei Lannister's life after Jaime:

Cersei and Jaime have remained inseparable but in the last episode of season seven, Jaime chose to abandon his pregnant sister. Jaime wishes to fight for the living and Cersei wishes to wait out this war so that she will have her own army when the Night King will march. There are several speculations that Jaime will kill Arya Stark.

Sansa, Arya, & Bran Stark:

The last we saw these three, they were in the Winterfell. Arya has now become a ruthless assassin and Sansa has turned out just like the way her father would have wanted.

Bran, on the other hand, is a mystery. In season seven, he spoke in a way that nothing matters to him anymore but at the same time, he is shown doing is best to help everyone. He sent a raven to almost everyone telling them about the presence of the Night King. Furthermore, after conversing with Sam, this Three-Eyed Raven found out the real identity of Jon Snow.

In Game of Thrones season seven, there were other little things that also happened. For instance, there was an uncured reunion between Tyrion and Jaime Lannister in the King's Landing. We also got to see Gendry and how big he has gotten. Also, by the hands of Sam, Ser Jorah Mormont required overnight from his deadly disease.

