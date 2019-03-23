Game of Thrones season 8 is going to bring the final showdown between Bran Stark and the Night King. If it is going to be a happy ending, then we will see the end of Night King only but as we all know, HBO's Game of Thrones has more tragedies and now fans are speculating that our favorite character, Bran Stark, is going to die in order to put an end to the Night King.

It is being revealed that Bran Stark and Night King's fate is linked. As per a fan on Reddit, who speculates the end of the show, Bran Stark will have to kill himself if he wishes to destroy the Night King.

After Cersei's death, everyone will go berserk in the King's Landing. It will be shown how Theon Greyjoy fights and eventually kills his uncle, Euron. But will be soon killed by the White Walkers who will now take control of the place.

As per the theory on Reddit, after Drogon will put an end to his brother, Viserion, he will also die and will collapse into the Red Keep. Their fall will result in a massive casualty. However, even by the fall, the Night King will survive and will prepare himself to kill the remaining survivors. But it would be around the same time when Bran Stark will pull out the dagger that was meant to kill him in the very first season of Game of Thrones. Bran will learn the true purpose of the dagger and will kill himself to end the cycle. With his sacrifice, the Night King along with the Army of the Dead will also be destroyed.

This is an interesting take about Game of Thrones ending and as we all know that Bran Stark's fate is somehow connected to Night King himself. There have been several theories suggesting that Bran is the Night King. At the same time, it was revealed in the past that he is the Lord of Light and that is why Night King is trying to end him.

If Bran Stark sacrifices himself in order to kill the Night King and his army, then it would be one of the biggest sacrifices done by anyone in the Winterfell. Game of Thrones season 8 is going to air in April and more information about Bran and the Night King will be unveiled to us then only. Till then, we can simply wait and speculate.