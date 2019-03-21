Game of Thrones season 8 has entered its supernova stage. The acclaimed TV show is going to end in May and there are hundreds of theories about it. However, as per a recent theory, it looks like Jon Snow will kill the Night King but the process to reach there would cost him a lot and his younger brother, Bran Stark, is the Lord of Light.

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3 is going to feature the epic battle between Jon Snow and Night King's army. On one hand, Jon Snow has Daenerys Targaryen, her two dragons, allies from the North, and Jaime Lannister. But Night King is a man who could not be killed until and unless one has Dragon Stone and a sword made of Valyrian Steel.

In the recently released trailer of Game of Thrones, Arya Stark was shown holding the Dragon Stone and it is well established that fan favorite Jon Snow has a Valyrian Steel sword. As per a recent theory on Reddit, there was a reason to introduce such amazing stuff in the early episodes of HBO's epic fantasy drama series.

In addition to Valyrian Steel and Dragon Stones, we have seen Jon Snow and Beric Dondarrion coming back to life, Daenerys Targaryen's uncanny relation with fire, Dondarrion flaming up swords, and Bran Stark seeing everything that happened in the past.

As per a Game of Thrones fan, Jon Snow, Beric Dondarrion, Daenerys Targaryen, and Bran Stark will have to come together to destroy the Night King.

"Dany sacrifices herself, (maybe protecting her dead dragon?) for Jon to plunge his Valyrian steel into her flaming insides, Mel induces some vudu (voodoo) to put magic on the whole thing may be trying to save Dany, Bran distracts the night king by warping into his mind, Arya kills a WW to get close to Night King, Jon wields light bringer and destroys night king," speculates the fan.

At the same time, fans have argued that Bran Stark is not the Night King but he truly is the Lord of Light and somehow he is able to protect everyone. As we all know, there has been too much foreshadowing and even callback events, so anything can be possible.

As we know, Lord of Light is a god who speaks to his followers through visions. Back in GoT season 7 episode 5 "Beyond the Wall," it seemed that the Lord of Light ordered The Hound, Beric, and Thoros to face the White Walkers, only for them to get defeated in the end. At the same time, it was also shown that Bran Stark sent Jon Snow a raven in which he told him that the Night King was coming. Fans were quick to notice that Maesters would ignore his request of gathering everyone and that is why he sent the message to Jon. A fan has also pointed out that Bran Stark is "living in an alternate future timeline where the Others/White Walkers have taken over the planet."

The above theory seems good but it was shown in season 7 that Thoros of Mir was dead and Beric won't be resurrected from the dead.