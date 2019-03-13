Since the very first season of Game of Thrones, fans from around the world are speculating that Bran Stark is going to become the Night King. There have been hundreds of such theories but Game of Thrones season 8 star Isaac Hempstead-Wright has just called the Bran Stark-Night King theory a "cheesy" one.

In the very first season of Game of Thrones, we saw how Jaime Lannister pushed young Bran Stark from the top of the tower. As a result of which, he becomes crippled by the fall. However, Bran's life took an altogether different turn when he found out that he could warg himself. In Game of Thrones, warging is considered a very important thing.

Furthermore, Bran Stark starts to see the dreams of a three-eyed raven/crow. The raven speaks to Bran and tells him it can teach him how to fly, other times it screeches the words, "fly or die." After meeting the old Three-Eyed Raven, who lived in the tree, Bran Stark learned how to see into the past and possibly has the knowledge of seeing the future.

Ever since then, fans have been speculating that in Game of Thrones season 8, we will finally get to know how Bran Stark became the Night King or the other way around. At the same time, in the released trailer of Game of Thrones, Bran Stark was not physically present and it made many to wonder that the ice that comes in the trailer is Bran's transformation into the Night King. However, show's star Isaac Hempstead-Wright, who is playing Bran Stark from the beginning, recently talked about this theory.

During his recent interview with a British weekly magazine, Radio Times, Isaac Hempstead-Wright said that whenever he posts anything on the Instagram account, fans from around the world start commenting, "Night King! You are Night King! Hell the Night King!"

The 19-year-old Wright stated that he understands why fans are fascinated with Bran Stark as he can travel in time while adding that, "you can kind of get away with anything theory-wise and make it sound convincing if you've got time travel involved."

In addition to this, Isaac stated that the Bran Stark-Night King theory is an interesting one but called it "a bit obvious. A bit cheesy."

Game of Thrones season eight is going to premiere in April and it will only be the final season that will reveal whether or not Bran Stark is truly a Night King or there are some different twists hidden with this amazing character.