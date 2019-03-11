Game of Thrones season 8 is right around the corner and from the recently released trailer, it looks it is going to be an amazing six episodes for all the millions of fans. Before we see the greatest battle of all time, let's discuss if the Night King is Targaryen or a Stark because his parentage is surely going to define the course of his journey.

The upcoming season eight of Game of Thrones is going to feature an epic fight between the Army of Living vs the Army of Dead. The Army of Living will have all the Starks, Daenerys Targaryen, Jaime Lannister, and other allies of North. There are chances that the Cersei Lannister won't be participating in the battle to come.

There are several theories when it comes to the Night King. Several fans even considered that Bran Stark is the Night King and now fans are wondering whether he is a Targaryen or a Stark.

Night King a Targaryen:

In Game of Thrones season seven, after the death of Daenerys Targaryen's Viserion the Dragon, we saw how swiftly the Night King rode him. Ever since he rode the dragon, fans are wondering if he is a true Targaryen because dragons can only be ridden by someone who is the blood of the dragon.

As of now, we know very little about the Night King. From the show, we know that at the Dawn Age of Westeros, when Children were fighting the invasion of the First Men. The Children of the Forest then created the first White Walker in order to defeat the First Men. He was intended as the Children's weapon in their war against the men who would later make House in Westeros.

Meanwhile, if you have read George RR Martin's short story, The Ice Dragon, you must remember the little girl who rides the Ice Dragon. In that story, she has blue eyes, cold to the touch, and has no empathy — all the characteristics of a Night King.

Night King is a Stark?

At the same time, there are several who think that Night King was a Northern Bastard before he was turned into what he is today. There are several popular theories that suggest that Night King is indeed a Stark and that he was the Lord Commander of the Night's Watch who lived during the Age of Heroes.

Even there is a story of Old Nan who states Night King's name was Brandon, who was a Stark.

Why Night King's real identity matters?

In Game of Thrones, it's surely going to matter who Night King truly was before he turned into a White Walker by the Children of Men. If he was a Stark, then he is coming after all the Starks. But if he is a Targaryen by birth, then he is either coming for Daenerys Targaryen or Aegon Targaryen, who by the way, is Jon Snow's real name.