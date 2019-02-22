Counting from today, Game of Thrones season 8 is officially 52 days away from its official premiere on HBO. As of now, there are hundreds of theories about Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), and other important characters. Some of these theories are outright fan assumptions but there are few ideas who holds some facts and may hold some truth.

When it comes to George R.R. Martin's Game of Thrones, the internet is filled with some crazy theories. For instance, fans previously speculated that Jon Snow will marry Cersei Lannister in order to save the Winterfell. There were few who believed that Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen will offer their child to the Night King to save all the Seven Kingdoms. In addition to this, many even believed that Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) will go on a killing spree after the last episode of Game of Thrones season 8.

However, there is only one theory about one important character of Game of Thrones which matters the most because even if Jon marries Cersei or he kills Dany or Arya wears Littlefinger's face to avenge her father's death, the fear from the North will still remain. The ruler of Seven Kingdoms won't even matter if there will be no reign to rule if the Night King brings his terror into the land of men.

In Game of Thrones season seven episode "Beyond the Wall," we witnessed how Daenerys lost one of her dragons and how later in the episode, it was resurrected by the Night King. This resurrection was nothing like Jon Snow's because the King in the North came back from the dead unturned but the resurrected dragon apparently had features of the White Walkers.

In the last and final season of Game of Thrones, the Night King will ride on his dragon and Queen Dany will ride one of her dragons while the other one will accompany her. There are chances that Jon Snow will be allowed to ride one of them. Even if there are two fire-spitting dragons in the Westeros, the only theory that truly matters is how they are going to finish the Night King.

There have been several theories when it comes to the Night King, about how he was turned into the person he is and why he has sparred Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) during all of his encounters. Well, several fans are convinced that Bran Stark is the Night King from the future but from a different timeline. If this theory holds any truth then only Bran Stark will have the power to eradicate the Night King and other White Walkers once and for all.

There were previous speculations that Bran can warg himself into one of the dragons and fulfills one of the old prophecies, "you will never walk again but you will fly." So, if he can control one of the dragons, just like the way he controlled poor Hodor, then he might use it against the Night King.

Furthermore, if Bran will learn that he truly is the Night King then he may go into the past and even change the course of time by not creating him in the first place.

Well, whatever the case is, Bran Stark and Night King's one-on-one interaction in the upcoming season eight of Game of Thrones is surely going to be amazing.