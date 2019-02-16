Fans from around the world are eagerly waiting for April to come. In just two more months, we all get to see MCU's Avengers: Endgame movie and HBO's Game of Thrones season eight. The highly acclaimed TV series is finally coming to an epic end and viewers are eagerly waiting to see how the showrunners intend to wrap it up.

When it comes to Game of Thrones, the internet is filled with several fascinating theories. For instance, as earlier reported, fans are rooting to see a marriage between Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey). At the same time, there are speculations that Jon Snow will become the Night King in order to save Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke).

Talking about the Targaryens, in Game of Thrones season seven, we finally got to learn the truth about Jon Snow's real parentage. However, a new theory has just surfaced talking about the existence of Targaryens in the Westeros. If previous theories about Bran Stark (Issac Hempstead Wright) is any true, then there are chances that he is not only a simple Stark boy — but the man who built the wall himself.

In George RR Martin's published material, there is a great deal about Brandon the Builder. In the book, Old Nan talks about Brandon and states that he was the one who constructed Winterfell. Bran Stark was aware of this story but as it was shown in the first episodes of season 1, this was not his favourite bedtime story.

But there were times when Old Nan talked to Bran as he was her Brandon the Builder. She even confused him with his own uncle Brandon, who was killed by the Mad King.

As per several fans, there's an episode where Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) talks about the Mad King and recalls the time when the last Targaryen King said, "Burn them all."

As per a recent theory, there's a possibility that Bran Stark travels into the past, just like he did with Hodor, and incepted the idea of burning all the White Walkers into Aerys Targaryen's head? If this theory holds true then it turns out that it was Bran Stark's warg that made Aerys a Mad King, which prompted Jaime to kill him.

Reportedly, it may turn out that it was Bran Stark who made Jaime do this heinous crime. Interestingly, if it all falls into place and we consider that travelling is an achievable thing for Bran, then ultimately making Jaime kill the Aerys could be Bran's way of taking revenge for the time when Jaime pushed him from the top of the Winterfell tower.

Meanwhile, another theory assumes that Bran knows he needed to manipulate the Mad King in order to set the events that will eventually wipe out all the Targaryens from the seven kingdoms, via Esquire.

This does sound an interesting theory and it somehow shows why in the entire show, we did not get to see more of Targaryens. But as we all know, anything is possible when it comes to Game of Thrones and since its the final season, things are going to take a lot of twists and turns for all the favourite characters.

As of now, these are mere theories and nothing is confirmed for sure. Fans of Game of Thrones are advised to take these as nothing but speculation.

Game of Thrones will return on HBO and other streaming services in April for one last time. However, fans may get to see a prequel to the epic fantasy drama titled, The Long Night starring Naomi Watts if HBO will approve the pilot episode.