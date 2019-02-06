HBO's Game of Thrones is coming to an end with season eight. But fans of this epic fantasy drama would be excited to know that the Game of Thrones prequel, The Long Night (assumed name), is now going under production and if things work out, then the viewers will get to stream the pilot episode of The Long Night sometime in 2020.

As of now, fans around the world are desperately waiting to see the conclusion of Game of Thrones season eight. With the series coming to an end, fans will be in need to binge-watch something else. According to reports, there are a total of five Game of Thrones' spin-offs currently in development, but only one of them has an official production start detail.

As per a report by Entertainment Weekly, Game of Thrones prequel series, The Long Night, is all geared up to start its production in early summer 2019 — which means that when Game of Thrones season 8 will end, the production of The Long Night will begin. At the same time, if HBO agrees with the pilot episode of The Long Night, then the series could air somewhere in April 2020 or 2021.

As earlier reported, the presumed titled of the Game of Thrones-prequel is going to be The Long Night and the prequel pilot is written by the showrunner Jane Goldman and will be directed by Jessica Jones' director S. J. Clarkson. The show will feature an ensemble cast of Naomi Watts, Denise Gough, Georgie Henley, and others.

This prequel of Game of Thrones is set thousands of years before the events shown in Game of Thrones TV series and George R. R. Martin's mammoth books. HBO has already released a description of the prequel and it looks like the upcoming season will feature some long and cold winter nights.

"The series chronicles the world's descent from the Golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. And only one thing is for sure: from the horrifying secrets of Westeros's history to the true origin of the white walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend... it's not the story we think we know."

HBO programming president Casey Bloys has previously stated that Game of Thrones prequel will not air until at least a year after the main narrative concludes. If the pilot gets approval, the project could air sometime around 2020 or even 2021. Given the history of Game of Thrones, The Long Night could air in the month of April.