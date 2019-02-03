Game of Thrones spoilers and theories are making several rounds over the Internet ever since HBO released the marketing clip featuring Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Arya Stark (Maisie William), and Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner).

Everyone from the HBO camp is trying their best to not let anyone know how the fantasy series will come to an end, but apparently Kit revealed Game of Thrones season eight end to his wife and even faced the consequences for the same.

Earlier in January, it was revealed by Sophie Turner that she has spoiled the Game of Thrones season eight for few of her close friends. Now, her onscreen brother, Kit Harington, has revealed that he did the same but instead of telling the finale to his friends, he spoiled the series' climax for his wife Rose Leslie, who played Jon Snow's first love interest Ygritte.

During a recent interview on KISS FM radio show via Entertainment Weekly, Kit Harington revealed that when Rose Leslie, asked for the Game of Thrones ending, he simply revealed it to her. But things between the two became a little sore because after learning how Game of Thrones will end, Leslie did not speak to her husband for three whole days.

"I told my wife last year how it ended, and she wouldn't talk to me for about three days. And she'd asked!" Kit Harington said.

When during his conversation, it was asked to him whether he, as an actor, was happy how HBO's Game of Thrones' will end, Kit stated that he cannot reveal too much about the show and cannot even let anyone know whether he is happy or not with the Game of Thrones season 8 ending.

"It's quite nice walking around, which will only happen for a few months before everyone's seen it, knowing. I know and no one else does. I know how it wraps up. I think it's gonna be groundbreaking."

As earlier reported, extra majors were taken this time by the production team to not let anything gets leaked from the filming locations. Game of Thrones directors even stated that they had to shoot some fake scenes, just to confuse the onlookers.

Kit Harington will return as Jon Snow for one last time with Game of Thrones season 8. It would be interesting to see how the fan favourite character will react when he will learn the truth about his parentage. At the same time, there are speculations that Jon Snow will marry Cersei Lannister in order to save the Winterfell. Fans will have to wait till April 14 to know the reality about these theories.