Game of Thrones season eight will premier on HBO in April. The final season will answer several questions which we had from the very first season of this epic fantasy drama series. One of the most important questions is about the existence of Azor Ahai. As per a recent fan theory, Game of Thrones season 8 will show that Jamie Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) will be Azor Ahai.

As per a Redditor, Game of Thrones has several similarities with the Norse Mythology and Jamie Lannister is going to Azor Ahai as he will wield his flaming sword or hand in the episodes to come. According to the fan, "Jaime (Azor Ahai) will wield Lightbringer (his golden/flaming right hand) to somehow defeat Bran/defeat the Night King and the army of the dead, making the story come full circle."

In Game of Thrones world, Azor Ahai is considered as a legendary hero who wielded a burning sword called Lightbringer. As per the tales of Asshai and followers of R'hllor, when the darkness lay over the world, Azor Ahai was chosen to fight it. To fight the darkness, he needed to forge a magical sword.

As per the prophecy, Azor Ahai is to be reborn again as a champion sent by R'hllor. This incident is said to occur after a long summer when an evil, mostly the White Walker, will descend upon the world. As per the written prophecy:

"There will come a day after a long summer when the stars bleed and the cold breath of darkness falls heavy on the world. In this dread hour, a warrior shall draw from the fire a burning sword. And that sword shall be Lightbringer, the Red Sword of Heroes, and he who clasps it shall be Azor Ahai come again, and the darkness shall flee before him," via WinterIsComing.

Over the years, fans have speculated that Jon Snow is going to be the reincarnation of Azor Ahai. After Jon Snow's death in Game of Thrones season five finale, fans already made him a leading candidate to become Azor Ahai. With his name being Aegon Targaryen, which viewers would learn in season seven, Jon is apparently the Prince that was Promised. At the same time, a number of Targaryen Kings were named Aegon, a tribute to the first Aegon the Conqueror who united the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros.

Game of Thrones season eight will return on HBO in April and with the final season, fans will learn the truth about Azor Ahai. It would be pretty interesting if the above theory of Jamie Lannister becoming the Azor Ahai holds any truth. However, fans are still hoping that their fan-favourite Jon Snow should be the one, who will end the terrors of White Walkers.

