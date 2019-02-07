Game of Thrones season eight first trailer may arrive sometime by the end of February. There are hundreds of rumors about the Game of Thrones ending like most recently, fans have speculated that Jon Snow (Kit Harington) will become the Night King in order to save Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke).

Over the years, fans have speculated about the true parentage of Jon Snow. From the very beginning of the show, fans knew that Jon Snow is not the illegitimate son of Ned Stark (Sean Bean). Things became very clear to all the viewers when during season seven, it was revealed through Bran Stark's (Isaac Hempstead Wright) flashbacks that Jon Snow is a Targaryen.

Earlier this week, there were several theories surfaced about the ending of Game of Thrones season eight. Like, how Jon Snow will marry Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) to save Winterfell. At the same time, fans speculated that Jamie Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) is, in fact, the real Azor Ahai. Now, as per a recent Redditor, Jon Snow is going to become the Night King in order to save all the seven kingdoms.

As per a Redditor, in Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3, there is going to be huge battle and Daenerys will lose several of her trusted allies. At the same time, the Knights of the Vale are also at the Winterfell and there are chances that even they will be brutally slaughtered.

On the other hand, Cersei Lannister does not have Dragon Glass, so she will sit out of the fight between Daenerys and the Night King, and she could only be defeated if Theon (Alfie Allen) manages to kill Euron's army with the help of his sister.

The only way in which Jon Snow would be able to control and finally put an end to Night King is by surrendering himself to him and officially becoming one.

"Jon becoming the Night King to defeat true evil is bittersweet in my opinion."

This is yet another crazy yet interesting theory and it may be correct but as of now, every other fan of Game of Thrones is simply speculating and we can only wait for the final season to air.

With the last season of Game of Thrones, fans from around the world are hoping that they will see a satisfying end but nothing can be said before the final season will air. The final season of Game of Thrones will premiere on HBO and other streaming services like HotStar in April.