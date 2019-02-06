Game of Thrones season eight will air in April and within a month, the epic fantasy drama will come to a "bittersweet" end. With hundreds of theories swirling online, fans are wondering who will get to sit on the Iron Throne. At the same time, fans are speculating about the true lineage of Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage).

Over the years, fans of Game of Thrones have speculated about the true parentage of Jon Snow. There were several theories when it came to Ned Stark's illegitimate son but during the last episode of Game of Thrones season seven, we finally got to know that Jon Snow is, in fact, a Targaryen. At the same time, he is the rightful heir to the Iron Throne.

At the same time, fans have speculated about the reality behind Tyrion Lannister's parents. There were several theories that suggested that Tyrion is not a Lannister but a Targaryen and that is why his father, Tywin Lannister (Charles Dance), always told him that he is not his son.

In addition to this, back in Game of Thrones season 6 episode 2 titled "Home," we saw how easily Tyrion Lannister visited the place where all of Daenerys Targaryen's (Emilia Clarke) dragons were chained. The dragons did not hurt him and heard what he had to say to them. As per fans, dragons know who has dragon blood and that is why they did not attack Tyrion at that time.

As per a recent theory on Reddit, Tyrion Lannister will learn about his parentage in Game of Thrones season 8 and it will change how we all have been looking at the entire series.

As per the fan, "Tyrion was able to approach the dragons in the crypt and they were accepting of him just as they were to Jon on the cliff side. The only three characters we've ever seen this with are yet again Daenerys, Jon, and Tyrion."

Well, if the above theory holds any truth, then it would be interesting to see how these three Targaryens will decide as to who will rule the Iron Throne — will Tyrion move aside and make room for Daenerys because he loves her dearly? Or will he will have some discussion with Jon Snow and they both will mutually decide something.

Millions of fans from around the world are hoping to see an epic conclusion but as per some cast, Game of Thrones ending is going to disappoint some viewers. Even Peter Dinklage opened up about the show's ending in one of his recent interview. As per the acclaimed actor, the show's ending is going to be "brilliant."

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 1 is going to air on April 14 on HBO.