Game of Thrones season eight is going to show how Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) will be all alone in the King's Landing after her brother, lover, and father of her fourth child, Jaime Lannister (Nicolaj Coster-Waldau) finally decides to abandon her.

In Game of Thrones season seven, it was shown that Jaime left King's Landing to meet the Starks in the Winterfell. At the same time, in the released pictures of HBO's GoT season 8, we saw Jamie Lannister sporting Robb Stark's (Richard Madden) army coat. It made several fans believe that Jaime has finally turned against Cersei. It was also speculated that it will be Jaime who will kill Queen Cersei Lannister.

However, it looks like even before killing his sister, Jaime will have a lot of redemption to do. Of course, he will have his brother Tyrion Lannister's (Peter Dinklage) support if he comes to the North but the question remains, is Queen Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) going to forgive Jaime for his actions? In the entire Winterfell, Jaime Lannister is known as Kingslayer. This bizarre title was given to him after he killed his own king — the "Mad King," Aerys Targaryen, father of Rhaegar, Viserys and Daenerys Targaryen.

In the recently released video clip, it was shown how Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) welcomes Daenerys and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) to Winterfell. So, if Jaime chooses to come to Jon Snow for help or suggestion, he first has to go through Daenerys, who will surely be seeking revenge for her father's death and for all the tragedy that has fallen on her.

As part of the redemption, Jaime Lannister can also bend the knee in front of Daenerys and proclaim her as his true Queen. If he does that then he will surely come on the negative side of Cersei and viewers are very well aware of the fact that it does not end well for anyone who goes against the Queen Lannister.

At the same time, Nicolaj stated that his character is coming to a point in season eight where Jon Snow might be his commander. Given the fact that Jon has already pledged his allegiance to Dany, will Jaime do the same?

Does it mean that Nicolaj's character is going to bend the knee for Queen Daenerys Targaryen? Maybe he will have to if he wishes to save himself from getting killed by Dany's dragons. It should be noted that this is nothing but yet another fan theory and as mentioned earlier, the internet is filled with such assumptions. HBO is all set to premiere the final season of Game of Thrones in April. Fans, however, are expecting to see one full-length trailer to air sometime in March.