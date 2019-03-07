Game of Thrones is only a couple of weeks away from its official premiere on HBO. With the last and final season eight of Game of Thrones, fans will finally get to learn why the White Walkers are attacking everyone. Moreover, before the acclaimed fantasy drama will wrap up in May 2019, we will finally understand Night King's true motive.

Earlier this month, Entertainment Weekly released the details about the Game of Thrones season eight epic fighting sequence. Showrunners and show's directors talked extensively about the fight sequence between the Army of living and Army of Dead. At the same time, the recently released trailer also depicted what's in store for our favourite characters. You can check the scene-by-scene breakdown of Game of Thrones season 8 trailer here.

Talking about the Army of Dead, there are several theories as to why the dead have melted the Great Wall in season seven of Game of Thrones. Over the years, fans have speculated as to why the Night King never killed Bran and what exactly does he wants from the Seven Kingdoms?

There are several fan theories behind Night King's motives. Out of which, the most interesting fan theory deals with Azor Ahai and Night King. Several fans have speculated that when the Azor Ahai forged his Lightbringer, he wished to reunite all the Seven Kingdoms to put an end to the terror. At the same time, it was revealed in the book and the subsequent episodes that the Night King was created by the Children of the Forest to kill men and this is what he is doing from a long time.

To kill men is Night King's true purpose. Game of Thrones' showrunner Daniel Weiss has also talked about Night King in detail. As per Weiss, he does not think Night King as a villain as much as, Death. He has not been portrayed as Joffrey Baratheon or Ramsey Bolton as he is not really human anymore.

"The Night King doesn't have a choice; he was created that way, and that's what he is. In some ways, he's just death, coming for everyone in the story, coming for all of us," he said in an earlier interview.

Fans have also wondered as to why Night King never speaks for which Weiss stated that Night King is just a force of destruction and anything he said would be anticlimactic.

There are several other theories that suggest that Jon Snow would become the Night King or Bran Stark is the real Night King. More information about Night King's motives will be revealed when the Game of Thrones season 8 will premiere on HBO and other streaming services in April.