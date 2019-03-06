Ahead of its April release, the full-length trailer of Game of Thrones season 8 has finally arrived and it is long, scary, and magical. Game of Thrones season 8 full-length trailer seems more like teasing the main characters like Cersei Lannister, Daenerys Targaryen, Jon Snow, Arya Stark, and others.

Unlike the previous teasers, this one is a full-length trailer that has dialogues from almost all the main characters. From the looks of the trailer, it looks like it comprises of the first couple of episodes of the eight season.

Game of Thrones season 8 final trailer begins with Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) facing down some terror in the Winterfell. She is running in the corridors and there seems to be blood on her face. In the voiceover, she says that she has seen the many faces of death and is eager to meet the Night King. However, from the looks of her face, it looks like the youngest Stark daughter is also not prepared for the great war.

Meanwhile, Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) return to the Winterfell as earlier predicted. It is around the same time when Bran Stark announces that this is where he, Jon, belongs. It means that now Jon Snow knows about his true parentage and he is insisting to go the King's Landing but apparently, Bran tries to stop him.

Jon and Dany are also shown walking close together towards the two surviving dragons — Drogon and Rhaegal. From the looks of its positioning, it looks like Jon Snow, who is a true Targaryen by birth, is all set to ride one of the dragons. Well, it surely going to be an epic scene.

Meanwhile, in some distance place, Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) seems in pain; whereas, Jamie Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) seems certain about his choices that he is going to fight for the living, unlike his sister, Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) who has chosen to say at the King's Landing and prepare her kingdom for the upcoming battle.

There are also several scenes in between which shows some great tension between the other characters like the Hound and Lord Varys. There is a scene where Grey Worm and Missandei will kiss in the middle of an ongoing battle.

The recently released trailer of Game of Thrones season 8 has surely hyped everyone. Fans are eagerly waiting to see the very first episode of the final season that will premiere on HBO in April.

Check out the trailer below: