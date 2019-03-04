Game of Thrones season 8 episode 1 will show the long-awaited reunion between Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Arya Stark (Maisie Williams). It would be the same episode where we get to see how Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) will enter the Winterfell and meet Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) for the very first time. Their meeting is going to be historical as it will shape the story but what will happen if these two will despise each other?

In the earlier released teaser of Game of Thrones, it was shown how Daenerys enters the Winterfell along with Jon Snow. When she approaches Sansa Stark, the eldest Stark daughter says to her, "Winterfell is yours, my grace!" But there was a hint of disdain in her tone and as per several theories, there are chances that things will not work out properly between Daenerys and Sansa.

Why Sansa Stark hates Daenerys Targaryen? Well, for the starters, it was Daenerys' family members who burned Sansa Stark's grandfather and Uncle Brandon alive. At the same time, Rhaegar Targaryen apparently kidnapped Lyanna Stark — Ned Stark's sister — which is what started the great war. It should be noted that people in the North have not forgotten what the Targaryens did to them in the last century.

At the same time, when HBO released Game of Thrones posters, fans were quick to find that Sansa is wearing her mother's house sigil — a fish. The House of Tully's words are family, duty, and honor. So as per a recent fan theory, when Sansa will meet Queen Dany, she is going to keep these values upon her sleeves.

Meanwhile, even Daenerys Targaryen can find a sense that Sansa Stark is not treating her well. It may also come at some point where Daenerys will ask Jon Snow to choose between the two and his decision can change everything. If he goes along with Sansa, then he will go against the queen and start the war. If he chooses Daenerys then he will lose the faith of entire Winterfell.

If things become too sore between Sansa and Daenerys, will it come to a point that they will kill each other or they both will understand that their personal differences have no worth when it comes to their fight against the Night King? Furthermore, there are pretty slim chances that in her anger, Sansa might order her sister Arya Stark to kill Daenerys just the way they killed Littlefinger in season 7.

Besides this, Sansa Stark has no idea that Rhaegar did not kidnap Lyanna in the first place, as they both were in love and got married and had a baby together. If Bran Stark tells Sansa this then there's a possibility that she will forgive the Targaryens.