Game of Thrones season 8 is surely going to be one hell of a ride. Series' star cast has earlier revealed that the last season of HBO's epic fantasy drama is full of betrayals and the show's ending will divide the fans into two groups. It was long predicted that season 8 will have a bittersweet ending and now as per a fan, everything would turn out differently if Jon Snow (Kit Harington) will die by the hands of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke)?

From the very first season of Game of Thrones, Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen have proved to be very strong characters. Daenerys commands several armies and has two full-grown dragons. She has proved her worth in almost all the episodes and showed that she should rule the Seven Kingdoms.

At the same time, Jon Snow first excelled when he was the Wall. Later, after he befriended the Wildings, he proved that he doesn't differentiate between the two races. Also, his resurrection and later, killing hundreds of White Walkers in the last episode of Game of Thrones season 7 showed that he is going to stand like the Wall between the Night King and the rest of the Westeros.

It was revealed in "Beyond the Wall" episode that Jon Snow was never a bastard son but a true Targaryen. Just because of this, it makes him the rightful heir to the Iron Throne.

All her life, Daenerys has dreamed of going back to her home in the King's Landing and sitting on the Iron Throne. So, if she will learn the truth about Jon Snow's identity, she may be left with only two options — either make compromises and let him sit on the Iron Throne, or kill him so that he won't create any problem in the future.

Jon Snow has stated on multiple occasions that the Throne doesn't interest him but the peace does. At the same time, all his life, he has longed for a true identity. When Bran Stark or Samwell Tarly will tell him the truth about his parentage, there are chances that he will choose to become a Targaryen.

You can check the entire theory below: