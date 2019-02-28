Game of Thrones season 8 will finally reveal how Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) will eliminate people who have betrayed her friends and family. In the last season, Arya was shown extremely quiet and she even talked in a very cryptic way. This has made a fan question about her true identity and as per his interesting theory, Arya Stark has finally become a Faceless Man.

As per the books that are written by George R. R. Martin, the Faceless Men are a guild of assassins based in the Free City of Braavos. They charge a huge fee but have a reputation for delivering what is promised. In the TV series and the published books, these assassins consider themselves the servants of the Many-Faced God, a god of death who is unknowingly worshipped by all religions in the Seven Kingdoms.

The Faceless Men possess the ability to physically change their attributes including the face so that they appear as an entirely new person.

In Game of Thrones TV series, we have seen Jaqen H'ghar as the Faceless Men who first fulfills Arya Stark's wishes of killing three persons, as in season two, she had saved three lives. After befriending her, Jaqen gives her a coin and tells her if that she ever needs to see him again, she must show the coin to anyone from the Braavos and say the word, "Valar Morghullis."

In Season five of Game of Thrones, Arya Stark goes to Braavos to learn from Jaqen H'ghar as how she can become the Faceless Man. After some extensive training sessions, in which Arya even looses her eyesight, she eventually learns the secret.

Before leaving Braavos, Arya has one last encounter with Waif, the girl who always bullied the youngest Stark. during their final fight, Arya is seen alive but what makes it interesting is that she survived multiple stab wounds and fought an opponent she has never won before.

In the final scene, Jaqen H'ghar enters the temple to find a trail of blood that leads to a face which is placed on a wall. Arya and Jaqen's conversation concludes on a point that "Finally, a girl is no one."

After leaving Braavos, Arya Stark started killing people from her list and in the last episode of season seven, we saw how she killed Littlefinger. In a now removed theory, a Redditor speculated that, after leaving Braavos, Arya Stark is changing the face without going blind. She is also shown showing concern about the Stark family because the Faceless Man is acting out his part and even talking just like Jaqen H'ghar.

If the above theory holds any truth then there are two important things that come to light — first, Arya Stark is either dead or is still in Braavos; secondly, the Faceless Man is still fulfilling his promise by killing people from Arya Stark's kill list.

In any case, Game of Thrones season 8 is going to be very interesting when it will premiere on HBO and other streaming services. Every episode will finally uncover these secrets.