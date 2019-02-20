Game of Thrones season 8 is two months away from its official release. With the final season of HBO's epic fantasy drama series, fans are hoping to see Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) finally accomplishing her desire — to kill everyone who did bad to her family and friends.

With the final season approaching, let's recall who all are alive and why the youngest Stark wishes to kill them:

Cersei Lannister:

If Arya hates someone the most, it would surely be Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey). Cersei falsely accused Arya's father, Ned Stark (Sean Bean) of treason after he found out the true nature of Cersei and Jaime's relationship. She later had him arrested which led to his execution in the last episode of Game of Thrones season 1.

Melisandre:

The Red Priestess (Carice van Houten) holds several secrets in Game of Thrones. Its becuase of her magic that brought Jon Snow (Kit Harington) back from the dead but Arya has no soft spot for her. She is the reason why Gendry was taken away from the Brotherhood Without Banners.

In season seven of Game of Thrones, it was revealed that Jon Snow had exiled her for her several monstrous crimes.

Gregor 'The Mountain' Clegane:

As of now, The Mountain (Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson) has somehow become a zombie on Cersei's orders but he still is on Arya Stark's kill list for torturing at Harrenhal and at the same time for raiding in the Riverlands.

Ilyn Payne:

On Joffrey Baratheon's (Jack Gleeson) order, Illyn Payne swings his sword to kill Arya Stark's father. If Payne does not die of any other cause or by any other important character, then Arya will surely behead him for his crimes against her family.

Game of Thrones season eight is going be the last chance for Arya Stark to strike off more names from her list. In season seven, she already killed several of the important characters from the fantasy drama show, including Littlefinger. As per a recent theory, Arya will wear Littlefinger's face and will go to the King's Landing to kill Cersei Lannister. At the same time, if she holds any bad blood for Jaime Lannister, for throwing Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) from the top of the tower, then the upcoming season does not look good for the Kingslayer.

Maisie Williams will reprise her role of Arya Stark when Game of Thrones will return for one last time in April 2019.