Game of Thrones season 8 is going to premiere in April but ahead of its mega release on HBO, a special online piracy alert has been generated that shows what is at stack at the finale season of highly acclaimed fantasy show.

Game of Thrones season 8 will air in April and will last till May or the first week of June. With the final season, fans will have the answers to several questions like who is finally sitting on the Iron Throne and most importantly, how the Seven Kingdom manages to end the terror of White Walkers. Ahead of show's premiere, an official piracy warning has been issued.

Dish Network chairman, Charlie Ergen recently talked about Game of Thrones. In the United States, Dish Network is currently involved with a dispute with HBO. As per a report by Deadline, the executive warned piracy levels of HBO's GoT could rise in the months of its premiere.

"Every young person knows how to go onto the internet and get a code and get HBO. We hate to talk about piracy, but that will be the result."

Charlie Ergen also talked about HBO and stated that it does not have any real shows during the month of April and with Game of Thrones, there is a lot running on the stack.

As per an earlier report by The Washington Post, George RR Martin's TV adaptation of A Song and Fire series was pirated a whopping 1.03 billion times in the past. As per these reports, the number of fans who watched Game of Thrones illegally is more than the subscribers, who paid a genuine fee for the monthly subscription.

As per previous statistics, Game of Thrones season 7 episode 1 was watched by 16.1 million viewers who paid the subscription charges; whereas, 187.4 million people chose to watch it via unlicensed downloads.

Similar to the first episode, the very last episode of previous season, that showed how Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) got intimate for the first time, became the most-watched episode ever as it was watched by 16.5 million times through either live or later streaming on HBO and other streaming services like HotStar. However, 143.4 million times, the acclaimed episode was streamed/downloaded via illegal methods.

At the same time, a quick Google search of "Game of Thrones leak" or "Game of Thrones plot leak" also generate a lot of results. As per Google Trend, there are a lot of people who have started to search for the leak episodes online.

If, somehow, Game of Thrones season 8 episodes make their way to the illegal market, ahead of its April premiere, then it will cost a lot of money to HBO. At the same time, the honest GoT fans will also not like it as they will have to face massive spoilers from those who have streamed the episodes illegally.