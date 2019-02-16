Game of Thrones season eight is going to be heartbreaking and emotional. Every episode is going to feel like a feature film and as earlier predicted, a lot of our favorite characters are going to die before the show will come to an end.

There have been theories about the fate of both Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) and Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) in the season finale of Game of Thrones. Both the acclaimed actresses have spoken about Game of Thrones season 8 ending. Turner even revealed the ending to a few of her close friends and as many speculated, her would-be sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra also knows the show's ending.

HBO released a marketing clip of Game of Thrones featuring Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Arya, and Sansa Stark. We have already speculated in detail the reason behind the absence of Bran Stark in the crypts, and why Jon Snow looked older in the sculpture.

However, there are several fans who are now speculating that show's favourite Arya and Sansa are going to die.

In the middle of the trailer, we see several symbolisms but what makes everything interesting and concerning at the same time is the fact that in the crypts Jon Snow is looking older but his cousin sisters are looking younger than him, probably just the same age as they are now, via Elite Daily.

In Game of Thrones TV series, Arya and Sansa Stark had very rollercoaster lives. After leaving the Winterfell in episode 1 of season 1, it took a long time for the Stark sisters to come back to North. During their journey, they both lost their innocence but come out stronger than anyone. When Sansa ordered Arya to kill Lord Petyr Baelish aka Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen) in season seven, fans knew that these two sisters have finally become what their late father Ned Stark (Sean Bean) wanted them to be.

It was revealed in the past that in Game of Thrones season eight, a lot of characters are going to die. Most notable, Arya and Sansa Stark. As per recent speculations, the statue Arya is seen wearing her iconic one-shoulder coat and the reason behind them looking young in the statue is because they both died at a very young age -- may be in the last season of Game of Thrones?

That being said, chances of Arya and Sansa's dying are pretty slim because Game of Thrones' writer George RR Martin has joked in the past that his wife has allegedly told him that she will leave him if he will kill the Stark sisters.

"His wife did actually say that if he ever kills off Arya or Sansa, she's going to leave him," Maisie Williams revealed in an earlier interview.

These are simply rumours and speculations about the fate of Game of Thrones' characters. Even for the arguments sake, if Arya and Sansa Stark have to die, they will probably be killed off in the very last episode as they both have major parts to play in the upcoming battles. In any case, these are just mere assumptions and more be revealed to fans when Game of Thrones season 8 episode 1 to 6 will premiere on HBO from April.