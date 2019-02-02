The Game of Thrones season eight trailer will be released by HBO on YouTube in a few weeks from now. Ahead of the show's finale premiere, fans are coming up with all types of twists and turns. Many are now speculating that the most cunning character of Game of Thrones, Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen), will be back in some capabilities in season eight of Game of Thrones.

Aidan Gillen's Littlefinger met a horrible end in season seven of Game of Thrones. In all the books and the subsequent seasons of George R. R. Martin's Game of Thrones, Lord Petyr Baelish aka Littlefinger was shown as the most deceitful of all. It was Lord Baelish whose actions resulted in a fight between the Starks and the Lannisters. At the same time, it was Lord Baelish, who handed Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) to Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon).

Petyr Baelish found himself opposing Sansa and he was subsequently killed by Arya Stark (Maisie Williams). After his throat was slit open by the youngest Stark, many thought that it was the end for Littlefinger. But as per a theory, given the fact that Baelish is the one who started several rumors and when he was being killed by Arya, he may have shed false tears.

"As you would expect from a man that has been plotting for 30 years straight without a rest - such a man will not be taken by surprise when the end comes," the interesting theory continues.

At the same time, there's one more interesting speculation when it comes to Lord Petyr Baelish. In his years at King's Landing, he made several connections. Given the fact that Arya can wear anyone's face, she might wear Littlefinger's, which would eventually help her in defeating Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) and take revenge for her father's death.

Meanwhile, Aidan Gillen recently opened about the gruesome death his character had to face in season seven of Game of Thrones. While talking to Entertainment Weekly, the 50-year-old Gillen talked about Game of Thrones' ending and even stated that as per him, the fantasy show should not have any happy ending.

It was also revealed that Aidan Gillen was reportedly not a part of Game of Thrones season eight reading sessions. So, just like millions of Game of Thrones fans, even he has no idea how the series will turn out post his character's death.

Whether Aidan Gillen will return as Littlefinger in season eight of Game of Thrones is part of mere speculations by fans just like the recent crazy theory of Jon Snow marrying Cersei Lannister, fans will know more when the acclaimed TV series will return to HBO and other streaming platforms in April.