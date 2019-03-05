As the days of Game of Thrones season 8 premiere is approaching, fans are wondering whether the HBO's epic fantasy drama will be able to fulfill all the expectations or will leave the audience disappointed? If you are wondering that the show is overly hyped and will not be able to create the same magic as the previous seasons, then a recent report is here to prove you wrong.

Game of Thrones season 8 is going to premiere on HBO on April 14. As per a recent cover story by Entertainment Weekly, the production team and crew achieved something which has never been done in any television or in any movie.

The final battle scene of Game of Thrones season 8 has long been debated among the fans. It was previously stated that the crew shot for more than 10 months just to shoot six episodes. Game of Thrones director David Nutter revealed that in the upcoming season, there are going to be some scenes which will make viewers feel like they are watching some superhero movie.

"There's the funniest sequence I've ever shot on this show, the most emotional and compelling scene I've ever shot, and there's one scene where there's so many [major characters] together it feels like you're watching a superhero movie."

In addition to David Nutter, final season director Miguel Sapochnik also recalled shooting the final battle and the difficulties which they all faced. In earlier seasons, all the fights were done by Jon Snow's perspective but in season eight, there were around 20-some cast members and everyone was important to go ahead with the story.

"Here I've got 20-some cast members and everyone would like it to be their scene. That's complicated because I find the best battle sequences are when you have a strong point of view. I keep thinking: 'Whose story am I telling right now?','' he said.

Most importantly, fans from around the world are eagerly waiting to see how the fight between the Army of the Dead and the army of the living will turn out. The final battle sequence will feature Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, Arya Stark, Sansa Stark, and other Northerns in one group and the White Walkers in the other. This episode is surely going to show the death of several major characters and if fan favorite Jon Snow and Daenerys make it out alive from this fight, then it would again create a way for them to end the reign of Cersei Lannister.

"David and Dan [wrote] an amazing puzzle and Miguel came in and took it apart and put it together again. It's been exhausting but I think it will blow everybody away," revealed Game of Thrones' co-executive producer Bryan Cogman.

Unlike previous seasons, the last and final season of Game of Thrones is only going to have six episodes but as earlier reported, these six episodes are going to be like six full-length feature films.