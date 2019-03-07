In just a couple of days, the entire world will come together to celebrate womanhood by applauding their achievements in various fields. Apart from this, we all will be raising awareness against bias on the upcoming March 8, 2019. This year's theme for Women's Day is "Balance For Better."

Keeping that in mind, let's have a look at the strongest women contenders from HBO's epic fantasy drama series, Game of Thrones, who have actually defeated all the norms and are standing like a wall. These five women have made it this far after striking the right balance between their integrity and savage for the greater good.

Arya Stark:

The youngest daughter of Ned Star, Arya (Maisie Williams), has amazed everyone in the last couple of years. In the very first episode of Game of Thrones, it was shown how she had already mastered archery and was learning the sword fight. But in season seven, we finally got to see how she assassinated all those who killed her family.

Arya Stark wants to take the revenge of her father's death and after killing Lord Baelish in season seven of Game of Thrones, she is not going to stop in the upcoming season eight.

Daenerys Targaryen:

Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) was once a simpleton who only wished to go back to her home at King's Landing where she would see her brother ruling all the Seven Kingdoms. As fate turned out, she has become the face of terror. Through her journey so far, she has achieved the hard-earned titles like Breaker of Chain and Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea.

When it was shown that no one has seen dragons from a thousand years, she proved them wrong by emerging with three dragons from her husband's pyre. Daenerys has transformed into an unstoppable leader who built her own empire. With establishing herself as a sought after leader and a hero, Daenerys has the major support from the North, East, and West in her conquest to win the Throne which seems very likely, unless there is another George RR Martin twist to the plot like Jon Snow (Kit Harington) murdering her?

Sansa Stark:

As we have already covered in the past, Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) has faced the wrath of several men in her life. She first fell in love with Joffrey Baratheon, who executed her father. She was later handed to Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage). Tyrion never abused her but it was for a great shame to her to be referred to as a wife of the most famous dwarf in all the seven kingdoms.

Sansa found herself with Littlefinger, who later gave her to Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon), who sexually abused her on multiple occasions.

It won't be wrong to say that, Sansa has come a long way from being a political pawn who is naïve, ladylike and a romantic to a brave woman who has learned to face her fears and endure pain like no one else. There are theories that Sansa will ask Jon to kill Dany for the Iron Throne.

Yara Greyjoy:

Yara (Gemma Whelan) has been a loyal daughter and a protective sister. She was portrayed as an underdog character but after the murder of her father by her own uncle, Euron Greyjoy, she has proved that no one can take her lightly.

Yara has emerged as a true martial princess that she is with the capability to lead like Daenerys, coupled with the practical skill and strength of Brienne. As of now, Yara has sworn her allegiance to Daenerys Targaryen and the last and final season will show how fate will play a key role in Yara's life.

Cersei Lannister:

Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) is one of the most powerful characters of Game of Thrones. On one hand, she is even more dangerous than Night King because we know that Night King wishes to murder everyone, but no one knows Cersei's true intentions.

At the beginning of the show, she was just a wife of a king but has later transformed into this fierce lioness who can kill several and won't even blink. After the poisoning of her beloved children, Cersei claimed the iron throne and established herself as the Queen – the protector of the seven kingdoms. With her malicious scheming and manipulations, Cersei has managed to turn many of her enemies into allies.

Game of Thrones season eight will air on HBO, Star World, and other streaming services from April 14, 2019.