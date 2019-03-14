In the final season of Game of Thrones, we are going to see the death of several of our beloved characters. It won't come as a surprise if fan favorite characters like Daenerys Targaryen, Jaime Lannister, and others will die before the end. As per recent speculation, there are only three characters that will survive Game of Thrones' ending and if these theories are true then there are going to be several heartbreaks in the upcoming season.

In the very beginning, when George RR Martin planned the book series, there were five characters designed to survive all the books. In his letters that date back to 1993, Martin stated that Daenerys, Arya, Jon, Bran, and Tyrion will survive as his stories were about characters "growing from children to adults and changing themselves and the world in the process. In a sense, my trilogy is almost a generational saga, telling the life stories of these five characters."

Although the story has gone through several changes and thus the fate of Game of Thrones characters have changed drastically. That being said, the future of several of our beloved characters is in the grey area.

However, as per a recent Reddit speculation, there are only a few characters who will survive the end. As per the speculations, only the true Starks will survive the final battle. That means Bran, Arya, and Sansa Stark will make it to the end. Since Jon Snow is not a Stark per se, he may die by the hands of Night King or Cersei Lannister. At the same time, George RR Martin has promised a bittersweet ending so anything can be possible.

Meanwhile, Game of Thrones alum, Sean Bean has also talked about the survival of fittest in the show. In the fantasy drama, Sean played the role of Eddard 'Ned' Stark, Warden of the North, who was executed in the very first season. As per the acclaimed actor, only Arya Stark will be the only Stark kid who will survive the final battle.

In an earlier interview, Sean Bean predicted that out of the remaining Stark kids, only Arya will last and maybe "she'll be on the throne." It makes sense that Arya survives Game of Thrones ending. She is a trained assassin as she has proved her skills in the previous seasons. She can also change face at any moment, which can help her killing people from her kill list.

Game of Thrones is returning with its last and final season in April and we will soon get to know which characters are surviving the end or to break all the hearts, all men will die!