In Game of Thrones season 8 episode 1, we are going to see how Jon Snow will meet Arya Stark after all these years. At the same time, it would be for the first time when Daenerys Targaryen will come face-to-face with Sansa Stark. Game of Thrones' star Emilia Clarke recently opened up about filming those scenes where her dragons will be seen flying over Winterfell.

In the earlier released teaser trailer of Game of Thrones, we saw how Sansa Stark welcomes Daenerys. Although Sansa says, "Winterfell is yours, your Grace!", it does not look on her face that she is willingly handing over her ancestor's place to a stranger. In a recent interview with HarpersBazaar, Emilia Clarke talked about Daenerys Targaryen's meeting with Sansa and how it felt to her to shoot at Winterfell.

Game of Thrones season eight is going to be the very first time when Daenerys Targaryen and her army will reach Winterfell. As per Emilia, brining Daenerys to this foreign new place felt really surreal.

"You play into what it feels like for the character as well, because it's new and it's odd, and you're coming into someone else's turf and you've got a lot of actors that you know really well, who were like, 'This is our home.'"

Emilia Clarke added that speaking with Sansa Stark felt "very, very exhilarating."

In the last seven episodes, Emilia Clarke and Sophie Turner never shared the screen space before. Their individual characters had quite an amazing journey so far and we are sure that in the last season of Game of Thrones, we are going to see them doing some wonderful things together. For Emilia, it was amazing to shoot with Sophie, who has become a very good friend of her.

"With all of those scenes meeting new people, it felt like every day was a little party."

Emilia Clarke will be seen playing the role of Daenerys Targaryen for one last time when Game of Thrones will return to HBO this April. With the season eight, fans will finally have the answer to several questions regarding the Dragon Mother like, how she is going to react when she will find out that her lover is actually her nephew; Is she going to sit near the Iron Throne or will she die giving birth to a baby? All these questions will be answered in just a couple of weeks.