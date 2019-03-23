Game of Thrones season 8 is going to be the end of several of our favourite characters. There have been speculations about the death of Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen but now fans are speculating that Arya Stark will apparently die in episode 4 by the hands of Jaime Lannister.

Back in Game of Thrones season 7, it was shown how Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) finally ended his relation with Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) and headed to the North. From the recently released trailer of Game of Thrones season 8, it was revealed that he will be joining the hands with the Starks in their fight against the Night King. But what if he is not there to help Starks to kill Night King? What if he is simply there on Cersei's order to murder whomever he can?

In the earlier released trailer of Game of Thrones season 8, we were shown that Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) was running in Winterfell's crypts. There are several theories as to from whom she is running. It was also speculated that she might have seen the ghost of her father coming back to life, which scared her to death and made her run for her life. But what if she is running from someone she thought she could trust?

It was revealed that we are going to see the biggest battle of any TV show in Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3. The third episode is going to show an epic fight between the Army of Living and the White Walkers. The episode is going to feel like a feature film and it will surely reveal the death of several of our favourite characters. Remember, this is the final season and no resurrections are happening this time.

So, as we enter in episode 4, we may find the aftermath of the greatest war ever fought in the Winterfell. The episode will have several intense dramas and it will be the same moment when Jaime Lannister will realize that now he has to take actions otherwise it will be too late. After killing the Night King, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) will be headed to fight Cersei Lannister.

As we all know, Arya Stark has become an assassin and can wear any face. She does not even hesitate when she slit anyone's throat. So, even Jamie understands that she may become a problem for Cersei and in order to save his twin sister, there are chances that he somehow ends up killing the youngest Stark. Remember: Jaime himself said once, "Things I do for love!" We all know that he truly loves Cersei and can do anything for it.

Well, this is yet another theory about Game of Thrones season 8. If it happens then fans will be heartbroken after seeing the end of Arya Stark from the hands of Jaime Lannister.