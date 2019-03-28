Game of Thrones season 8 will feature Peter Dinklage playing Tyrion Lannister for one last time. Over the years, Tyrion has become a fan-favourite character and if he dies during the final season then it would be a heartbreaking moment for all of us.

When it comes to the most famous dwarf in the Westeros, there are hundreds of theories. Fans have come up with some fascinating prognostications about Game of Thrones' Tyrion Lannister and it would be astounding to see if any such assumption would turn out to be more than just a theory.

Tyrion Lannister is a Targaryen:

This is a very old theory about the parentage of Tyrion Lannister. Many have believed that Tywin Lannister was not Tyrion's real father but he is the son of Aerys Targaryen (Daenerys Targaryen's father) and Joanna Lannister.

There are several reasons why this theory could be true. For starters, Tywin always hated Tyrion for being a dwarf but his hatred towards his son exceeded all the limits when he almost tried to execute him. Furthermore, Daenerys' dragons have no problem with Tyrion proving that he might have some dragon blood inside of him.

But what has made every Game of Thrones fan chuckle are the last words ever spoken by Tywin Lannister. When Tyrion shot him dead with an arrow, Cersei Lannister's father said to him, "You're no son of mine." It has made many to believe that in his dying hours, Tywin was, in fact, telling the truth.

Tyrion Lannister loves Daenerys Targaryen:

It is revealed in the previous seasons of Game of Thrones that whoever has come in contact with Daenerys, has fallen madly in love with her. Be it, Khal Drago or Jon Snow, everyone falls for the mother of dragons. So, Tyrion seems not to be any different. As per several theories on Reddit, when Tyrion came to meet Dragon Queen for the first time, he saw what he always longed for — a queen who can love him for what he truly is and do not have any concerns with him for being a Lannister or a dwarf.

In the released scripts of season six of Game of Thrones, it was revealed that Tyrion has a liking for Dany and when in season seven, Jon Snow got intimate with her, it broke the heart of our little Lannister.

Tyrion Lannister is plotting something heinous:

Everyone knows that for a Lannister, his family always comes first. Even though Cersei Lannister hates Tyrion for being the person he truly is, at the end of the day, he is a Lannister. In season seven of Game of Thrones, he tried to save his brother Jaime and there were other such instances that showed that he still has an inclination towards his real family.

In the last episode of Game of Thrones season seven, Tyrion was seen standing face-to-face with Cersei and when he finds out that she is pregnant, the scene was abruptly cut. This has led many to believe that Tyrion has finally revealed his true plans to his sister Cersei that he is been working as a double agent from a very long time and when the time will come, he will stab Daenerys in the back.

Peter Dinklage will be seen reprising the role of Tyrion Lannister in Game of Thrones season 8.