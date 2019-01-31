Game of Thrones fans from around the world enjoy reading the theories about their favorite characters from HBO's epic fantasy drama show. The show is still a couple of months away and fans are coming up with interesting yet wild theories about their favorite fantasy show like how Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) will try to kill Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke).

Recently released marketing clip from HBO teased the fans about what's in store for the viewers in season eight of Game of Thrones. On one hand, fans are speculating whether Jon Snow (Kit Harington) will marry Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) to save Winterfell, there are several fans who are rooting for Tyrion's fate in the upcoming final season of Game of Thrones.

As per a recent fan theory, Tyrion Lannister will double-cross his Queen Daenerys Targaryen and literally try to backstab her.

In season seven of Game of Thrones, fans finally witnessed how Daenerys and Jon got intimate with each other. Their union was not accepted by several fans who knew the true lineage of Jon. At the same time, during the final scenes, viewers witnessed Tyrion, who looked broken after learning the truth that Daenerys and Jon are now a couple.

Besides this, Daenerys wishes to rule the seven kingdoms from the King's Landing. As per her understanding, she is the true heiress to the throne and will destroy anyone who will come in between. But at the same time, she is well aware of the troubles from the North and knows for a fact that killing the Night King is their number one priority.

Furthermore, fans now think that Daenerys' truest ally will be the one who will betray her right before the end. As per a crazy theory on reddit, Tyrion Lannister is in some sort of conversation with his elder sister Cersei and will "attempt to kill Dany". He will, thus, become queenslayer, just like his brother Jamie Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), who is known throughout the Westeros as the Kingslayer.

As per the Redditor, Tyrion will fail in his attempt to kill Daenerys and will be murdered by Podrick, who as per the fan, is Lord Varys' spy.

This theory is indeed crazy and a little too far-fetched but as we all know, its Game of Thrones and since it is going to be the last and final season, all bets are off. More information about the fate of Game of Thrones' characters will be unveiled when HBO will release the first full-length trailer of season eight ahead of its April premiere.