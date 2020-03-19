The whole world is going mad with COVID- 19, and suspects are asked to quarantine themselves and people are locking themselves in the houses, just as a part of preventive measures. Also, videos of how to wash hands and #safehands are taking the storm by internet.

But Indians, always come up with something quirky and witty, and it could be related to anything, and even everything. Only we guys could come up with countless number of memes and this is a sign that we can always come up with better things when things around us worse, or even beyond it.

In the midst of all the panic about Corona Virus, Indian filmmakers are busy with plans of making cash out of the disease. Wondering how? They have their own and filmy ideas.

'Corona' has been used in making memes on Bollywood film titles for humour, and now, we have learnt that a movie title has actually been registered, giving a funny twist to the Hrithik Roshan's 2000 release, superhit film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai. It is Eros International that has gone ahead and registered Corona Pyaar Hai as a film title.

According to Times of India, another film body, IMPPA (Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association) too confirms that they have also witnessed film producers rushing in to register corona based film titles. "We have already registered one called Deadly Corona," informed a source.

COVID- 19 has been declared a pandemic and thousands of people are dying. Meanwhile, our filmmakers have killed all their emotions and feelings and are trying to make fun out of Corona by adding some humour to it. But the fact is that they should know whether the audiences are ready to watch it or not. Because who knows, even the film might be as dreadful as the disease and there might be no treatment for the audiences to overcome the headache the film gives.