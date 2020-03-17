The 'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju happens to be the latest one among the actors to test positive for the coronavirus. The Norwegian actor donned the role of Tormund Giantsbane in the HBO's epic fantasy hit series.

He took to Instagram on Monday, 16 March, to share with his fans the details on remaining self-quarantining with his family in Norway.

"Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus. My family and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health - I only have mild symptoms of a cold," goes Hivju's post.

"There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful, wash your hands, keep 1,5 metres distance from others, go in quarantine. Just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy, "he added.

'My family and I are self-isolating at home'

Though in "good health", Hivju said, he and his family were in self-isolation. He emphasized on the need to prevent the spread of the disease anymore and urged his fans to work together against the pandemic. The actor has now joined the long list of COVID 19 affected stars including Idris Elba, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and former Bond girl Olga Kurylenko who tested positive for the viral infection.

The number of deaths due to the coronavirus pandemic worldwide has passed 7,000, with more than 175,530 cases in 145 countries.