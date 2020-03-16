As cases of coronavirus continue to rise across the globe and not a definite way or vaccine available to contain it, it is important than ever to follow the credible instructions given by the World Health Organisations (WHO) and local health authorities. But what is equally important is to maintain calm and personal hygiene. Every health organisation would vouch that hygiene practices have proven to be crucially effective in mitigating the chances of contracting coronavirus.

Healthy hygiene practices in conjunction with self-quarantine is an advisable first step if anybody recently made an international trip or came in contact with any person who travelled to coronavirus affected counties.

While people have an expressed fears about being in quarantine, International Business Times spoke to Teenu Chariyan Abraham, who is a Communication & PR professional, about his self-quarantine experience during after an international trip. Abraham has shared what precautions he took to make sure no one else gets infected even though he wasn't infected himself. He acted this way with a sense of being a responsible citizen.

Here's the experience of self-quarantine and important tips on how to survive.

Trip cut short

I returned from my official US trip in California, via Frankfurt, Germany. I reached Los Angles on March 1st, 2020. I stayed at Zovio, California, where my company's headquarter is situated, and where I was there for almost a week. I was supposed to go to New York City as well. But due to the escalating situation of coronavirus, I decided, on the advice of my company, to cut short my trip and return to India immediately.

I stared my return from LA on the 7th of March, Saturday. I missed my connecting flight from Frankfurt, Germany, due to the delay of the incoming flight. I stayed at the Frankfurt airport for more than 23 hours but restricted myself to mainly to the business lounge and transit hotel within the Frankfurt airport.

Stranded at Frankfurt airport:

I neither ventured out of the airport nor roamed too much inside the airport. I tried to sanitise my hands frequently. I didn't see many people wearing masks at the LA and Frankfurt airports. I even had the chance to meet actor Vivek Oberoi at the airport. My return flight from Frankfurt to Bengaluru was less occupied. I reached Bengaluru airport on the 10th of March, Tuesday, early morning. I was greeted by medical officials screening at the Bangalore airport.

Screening at Bengaluru airport

It was actually a bit scary as a lot of people were standing in a long queue in close proximity. The risk of exposure from another passenger who might have been affected was already high. They were checking for body temperatures and enquiring about last visited countries. But it is extremely commendable what they were doing. As you know they are the first line of defence against the deadly coronavirus.

The situation at home

We had sent our children to my brother's house even before I landed at my home. This was a bit of heartbreaking because I had not met them for already a week and will not be able to see them for many days to weeks.

My wife has been so supportive and decided to stay with me to take care of us. We know that it would put her as well at risk but we have taken our marriage of being together in health and sickness too seriously. But we are taking all precautions and keeping a physical distance between us. We sleep in different rooms and I am restricting my movements much even inside the house.

This is a difficult time for us but we are hoping to come out of it healthier, stronger and happier.

Here are some of the tips "Dos and Don'ts if you have to self-quarantine yourself at home."

Remember, I am sharing this with my own experience for the greater public good and bring more awareness to the people.

If only those who have returned from the coronavirus affected countries, be a bit more sensible, sensitive, and just self-quarantine themselves for some time, other people won't need to fear or stop doing or roaming around freely. Please do that for greater good and safety.

1. First and foremost-stay away from children, elderly people, pregnant women, people with other sickness or immunity issues. They are importantly more vulnerable to the virus. If it is possible to send them to a different house before you reach your own home.. we have sent our own children to our brother's house even before I reached my house.

2. Stay in a well ventilated and reasonably wide room with an attached toilet and bathroom. Remember that you are going to spend your next 14-days in this room. Restrict your movement primarily to this room. Needless to say, don't go outside your house.

Avoid balconies, common corridors in your apartment.

3. Only one assigned family member should be tasked with taking care of you. You may not be sick now or not at all but it is important to have the physical and emotional support of someone you love.

I know you are putting that person also at risk but if you can manage otherwise it is still better. But it is important to get support from somebody else.

4. Rember self-quarantine isn't the same as being in jail. you can still communicate, and be in touch with your friends, family, parents. There is absolutely no reason to fear. You are doing this for the safety of yourself, your loved ones, friends, colleagues, neighbours, and community around you.

As I have already told you, do not leave your house or apartment. Don't venture outside your flat, inside your apartment. You are risking the life and health of your neighbours.

5. Do not go to work. Work from home remotely if possible. I strongly suggest (you) to not attend any social or religious gathering even if it is highly needed.

6. Rember to keep your spirits high. Talk to your friends, parents, family members on video chat regularly. You need this emotional help in this isolation. If not corona, just anxiety can give you more harm.

7. Important to keep yourself engaged and busy. Work from home if you can, watch TV, streaming videos, NetFlix amazon, Hotstar. Read books, newspaper, listen to music and even sleep properly. Do you like stock markets? That is enough to keep you busy in the coming days.

8. Wash hands as often thoroughly with soap and water or with alcohol-based sanitizers.

9. Clean your hands before touching your nose, eyes, and mouth.

10. Have good personal hygiene. Possibly take bath twice a day

11. However, put AC on in the room.

12. Visitors and guests should not be allowed inside your house. Be transparent with them. Inform your friends and neighbours about the reason why you are doing it. They would hopefully understand. Tell them you are doing it as a precaution and safety of everyone.

13. Stock up essentials and medicines and food for at least two-three weeks. Buy them online and prepay them with your debit card or credit card. This is to avoid handing over cash or card when delivered. Ask them to drop items in front of your house or doorsteps. Rember this is better than going to a shop or supermarket or buying them yourself. If you have to hand over cash or card, let the caregiver or other person do it instead of you. Ensure that you have not touched the item.

14. The use of surgical masks is recommended but not as practically use it 24* 7. But if you are showing any symptoms or illness please use them compulsorily. It is very important for your caregiver or your spouse or family member who is with you to protect himself or herself in all possible ways.

15. Try to keep a distance of at least 1 meter between you, always. That person should sanitize their hands after helping you in any way. Use different rooms to sleep.

16. Clean, wash clothes, or any items used by you separately from the clothes of other people from the same household.

17. Keep yourself hydrated. Drink lots of water throughout the day. Gargle your throat frequently with hot saline water.

Stay safe and stay healthy. Be positive. we will survive this."