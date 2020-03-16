City-based premier Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has declared a 15-day lockdown on the campus to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"All academic, co-curricular, and extra-curricular activities are suspended for 15 days, effective from March 14. These include classes, examinations, seminars, conferences, visits, laboratory and project works for interns and others," said deemed varsity's Registrar V. Rajarajan in a statement.

The IISc asked for the students to leave campus by Monday,16 March, afternoon till further directions.

While all students were asked to leave for their hometowns, residents on the campus and faculty were directed to avoid social gatherings and maintain social distance to prevent the spread of the virus. However, the varsity instructed all its officers and administrative staff to discharge their duties via the Internet and be at the institution's disposal whenever needed.

Work from home option offered

"All officers and staff in administration will continue to discharge their official functions over Internet/VPN and be present whenever needed to be physically present in the Institute. Officers and Staff should always be in contact on phone/email at any point in time," said the Registrar.

Meanwhile, IISc's health centre, security, housekeeping and other essential services will function as usual though the library has been ordered close for social distancing.

"All amenities, excluding pharmacy and milk parlour, will remain closed. All eateries will remain closed during this period. All club activities like gymkhana, faculty club, Tata Memorial Club and others will remain suspended until further orders," said Rajarajan.

Similarly, travel restrictions issued on March 10 and 12 and quarantine of travellers will continue until they are reviewed.

"Students registered in various courses (UG and PG) and degree programmes will be informed as to how the interruption of the semester will be handled. IISc community members are advised to follow all updates," said Rajarajan.