A girl tested positive for coronavirus in north Karnataka's Kalaburagi, while three of her relatives tested negative, an official said on Sunday.

The girl who tested positive for Covid-19 is a relative of the 76-year-old man who was the country's first victim of the deadly disease on March 10. She is under treatment in the district hospital and her health condition is stable, according to officials.

Three of the girl's relatives, who also came in contact with the old man, tested negative. They are also in the same hospital's isolation ward under observation. State Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar said the girl's blood samples were sent to the Institute of Virology at Pune for re-testing, as the first test of her throat swab was done in Bengaluru.

1 death, 6 COVID-19 cases in Karnataka

"Till date, 6 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the state, including one death. Five positive patients are in isolation at a designated hospital in Bengaluru and are stable," Sudhakar told reporters here. Additional health desks have been set up at the Bengaluru airport to facilitate faster check-up of international passengers.

In an appeal to the public, the state government advised any person returning from Covid-19 affected countries must remain in home isolation for 14 days from the date of arrival.

"The foreign returned people should self-notify the nearest state-run hospital or call 104 health helpline. Maintain personal hygiene, use tissue paper/handkerchief while coughing or sneezing, frequently wash hands with soap and water or hand sanitizer and avoid attending mass social gatherings," said the statement.

110 Covid-19 cases in India

A total of 110 people have become infected with coronavirus in India, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The coronavirus pandemic has killed over 6,400 and infected about 168,000 people around the world.

A total of 31 persons have been confirmed for COVID-19 disease in the state of Maharashtra. Apart from Maharashtra, UP and Telangana are reflecting increased numbers of confirmed cases in the data provided by the Health Ministry.

At least 22 coronavirus cases have been reported from Kerala, including 3 recovered and discharged earlier. Haryana has 14 cases, and all the patients are foreign nationals.

Telangana confirmed three cases. According to the Health Ministry, one person has recovered and has been discharged from the hospital.

In UP, there are at least 12 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, of which one is foreign national, remaining 11 are Indians. A total of three persons have been discharged from the hospital. There is one confirmed case in Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh each.

While union territory of Ladakh reported 3 confirmed cases, Jammu and Kashmir showed 2 COVID-19 cases. Karnataka confirmed one case. The patient died from COVID-19 along with comorbidity condition.

According to the ministry, there are at least 90 Indian nationals and 17 foreigners who are confirmed COVID-19 cases. A total of two persons have died so far with one death in the national capital and one in Karnataka. Moreover, the data shows that so far 12,29,363 have been screened at the Airports across India.