Matt Colvin who reportedly spent three days moving around Tennessee hoarding more than 17,700 bottles of hand sanitizer have now donated them to the local church as per reports. Matt Colvin along with his brother Noah Colvin faced backlash for hoarding and selling hand sanitizers at high prices on the e-commerce platform amid coronavirus outbreak crisis.

After the uproar, Matt's Amazon and eBay accounts were soon suspended and Tennessee's attorney general began investigating him for inflating prices of hand sanitizer, New York Times reported.

Just going to leave this one here.

Full story at 6. @WRCB https://t.co/mi8PgPqU0b pic.twitter.com/SSsZaqVban — Hunter Hoagland (@HunterHoagland) March 14, 2020

The backlash

Not aware of the gravity of the matter, Colvin was contacted with death threats and one man at midnight even banged on his door, The New York Times report added.

Congratulations to Matt and Noah Colvin for securing their place in history as some of the most selfish assholes ever. I hope you suffer from this despicable act. — Alice Kennedy ♻️ (@mock_duchess) March 14, 2020

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee declared a state of emergency, part of that included the triggering of an anti-price gouging law.

"We will not tolerate price gouging in this time of exceptional need, and we will take aggressive action to stop it," Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III said in a statement, Times reported.

After the backlash, Matt said he didn't realize how serious the virus was at the time, or how severe the shortage of medical supplies was which prompted him to donate them to the local church.

However, the case involving the Colvins remains under investigation.

Coronavirus in India

Meanwhile in India, the coronavirus cases seem to be spreading rapidly and now a girl has tested positive for coronavirus in north Karnataka's Kalaburagi, while three of her relatives tested negative, an official said on Sunday.

The girl who tested positive for Covid-19 is a relative of the 76-year-old man who was the country's first victim of the deadly disease on March 10. She is under treatment in the district hospital and her health condition is stable, according to officials.

A total of 110 people have become infected with coronavirus in India, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The coronavirus pandemic has killed over 6,400 and infected about 168,000 people around the world.