The coronavirus pandemic sure seems to be wreaking havoc with Hollywood. First, a slew of Hollywood stars tested positive for the coronavirus and now movies are being plagued by delays.

Reportedly, Sony Pictures announced that it has moved several of its upcoming movies to later dates as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which stars Paul Rudd, has been pushed back to March 5, 2021, from its original release date of July 10 of this year.

Morbius, after the success of Venom, Sony has doubled down on promoting the Spider-Man villains, Morbius was supposed to be a followup of sorts to Venom, it has been moved from July 31 to March 19, 2021. The film stars Jared Leto as the titular scientist-turned vampire.

Apparently several of Sony's upcoming slate of movies will be delayed, including Greyhound, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, Uncharted and an untitled Sony/Marvel project. The Uncharted movie has been in development hell for quite some time and it looks like fans will have to wait for a lot longer to see Nathan Drake grace the big screen.

The announcement from Sony about the delays is the latest in a long string of cancellations of events, like concerts, television shows and other events.