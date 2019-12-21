Emilia Clarke has gone through a lot during her time on Game of Thrones. None more so life changing than the two brain aneurysms she suffered while on the show.

The "Daenerys Targaryen" actress opened up about how trying the time was for her. Reportedly, the 33-year-old actress, experienced two health scares in 2011 and again 2013, but she only went public with her ordeal earlier this year, and was devastated that she had to go through the traumatic experience while living in the public eye.

Emilia Clarke was apparently worried that she'd lose her Game Of Thrones role after she suffered two brain aneurysms.

Appearing on Jessie Ware's Table Manners podcast, Emilia admitted: 'With the first one, I couldn't let them know what had happened until they knew that I wasn't going to die....So it took us three weeks to be like, "sorry for not answering the old emails. I've just been a bit, you know... I'm fine! By the way, everything's great. I'm totally fine. I'm going to be back to work, nothing wrong's with me. I'm all good."'

Emilia added that she was just consistently scared of being fired. But then she went on to admit that the concerns for her job were mostly her and she didn't know how taken care of she was. She even went on to admit how she wanted to disappear after her second brain aneurysm.

'I wanted to disappear completely, to wipe myself off the face of the earth, because I couldn't handle the level of interaction. Because I felt totally laid bare, totally vulnerable, totally in pain.'

But it looks like Emilia Clarke is recovering nicely and she seems to be doing quite well post Game of Thrones. We wish her well.