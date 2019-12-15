Emilia Clarke is the mother of dragons. The actress played Daenerys Targaryen on the popular HBO show Game of Thrones. But there was a time she felt nothing even close to resembling her character.

Reportedly, Emilia Clarke discussed her torment over suffering from a second brain aneurysm in a new interview with Wonderland Magazine. The Game Of Thrones star, revealed her fear that someone would recognise her while she was at her most vulnerable and fighting for her life.

Of being treated in hospital, she said: '[With] the second one, I lost a lot of hope; I lost a lot of optimism. That's insane bad luck.'

'But there I was in a f***ing American hospital with drains coming out of my head, fully swollen, full of all the drugs they give you, and all I could think was, "please don't recognise me, please don't recognise me, please don't recognise me."'

Though she accepted the fact that working on a show like Game of Thrones would make her an attention magnet for fans, she explained some of the hardships she had to face to navigate the tough times.

'This is where you very quickly sound like a complete f***king d**k because we signed up for this, we asked for this, it's part of the job,' she explained.'

She added that she would be in a shopping centre with her mom who is crying over her recently deceased dad and someone would come over and she would say no and that would inadvertently end up offending them. She went on to describe the headache caused by the second aneurysm scared the hell out of her.

She described the scary ordeal by saying that she knew she was brain damaged as she was throwing up, but she went on to say that she fought through it.

'I was wiggling fingers and toes, thinking of lines from the season, trying to do everything I could to keep myself conscious because I could feel myself slipping into a coma.'

She then admitted that playing Daenerys Targaryen in the hit fantasy series helped her through the 'many waves of stuff to chew over – the fame, the brain haemorrhages, my dad dying.'

And now, Emilia seems to have put the worst of it behind her and is enjoying a thriving career in the wake of Game of Thrones. We wish her well.