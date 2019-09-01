The mother of Dragons and a wildling were crossed by a bunch of monkeys. Emilia Clarke who played Daenerys Targaryen on the hit HBO show and Rose Leslie who played Ygrite a fierce wildling warrior seemed to meet their match while on vacation.

The pair was robbed by the wily locals as they vacationed in India. According to an Instagram post shared by Clarke, the pair were "robbed blind by monkeys" during their travels, but unlike their feisty fictional counterparts, she notes "we hardly put up a fight."

Well, if Emilia had her dragons in real life, maybe the monkeys would have thought twice before trying to rob Daenerys Targaryen. Apparently, Clarke was unfazed by the intrusion and seems to have found thoroughly enjoyed her girls' getaway, identifying the two of them in her caption as "just two gals buzzed off our faces on India." She spent her trip reading, doing yoga and appreciating "mamma earth," and "figuring out that all you're ever looking for can be found within."

Well, we have to say that the incident didn't take away from Emilia's experience. She noted the last might be "corny as hell but my god is it true."

Fans were left disappointed with the final season of Game of Thrones. However, the cast remained supportive of the show, even though it was panned by fans. Emilia Clarke shot to fame for her portrayal of Daenerys Targaryen on the show, while Rose Leslie also owes her fame to Game of Thrones. Rose is also married to fellow Game of Thrones star Kit Harington, who played Jon Snow on the show. Kit Harington recently joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe. You can check out the pics here: