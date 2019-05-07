Season 8 episode 3 of Game of Thrones saw the fall of a favourite character. Ser Jorah Mormont, played by Iain Glen, died in the "Battle of Winterfell," while protecting Daenerys Targaryen. He loved her to the very end.

According to EW, on the set of Game of Thrones when the season 8, episode 4 funeral scene was being shot outside the Winterfell gates, Ser Jorah actor Iain Glen laid on the pyre, motionless, a slab of thick glass covertly placed under him so that flames could turn on below him without harming the actor. Clarke walked up and tearfully whispered in his ear. Neither actor wore microphones and the rest of the cast and crew were out of earshot.

EW spoke to the Ser Jorah Mormont actor about the moment. Whatever was said by Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) was not in the script. In the stage directions, there's a line that goes something like this: "Daenerys whispers something to him that he'll never hear and we'll never know..." So it was left up to Clarke to write her own lines for this very special and intimate moment.

Given that the entire point of the scene is that the audience is not supposed to know, Glen wasn't about to blurt out to EW whatever Daenerys said. So we tried to simply get a sense of what kind of statement she made: Did Clarke say something sincere? Was it in character? Was it funny?

"It's something entirely sincere and true to the moment and something that I'll never forget," Glen says.

Iain Glen's character has a love for Emilia Clarke's character which is unrequited. And as such fans and trolls alike have called Ser Jorah Mormont the master of the "Friendzone." Daenerys Targaryen will have an important role to play in the fifth episode of the final season of Game of Thrones.

The secrecy behind the whispered line can be compared to the final scene of "Lost in Translation" where Bill Murray whispers something into Scarlett Johannsson's ear. The fifth episode of the final season of Game of Thrones will air on May 12.