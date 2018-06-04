Southern superstar Rajinikanth is all set to reach to reach Darjeeling, the hill station in West Bengal, today. Thalaiva will be accompanied by a team of more than 150 technicians who will camp in the beautiful hill station located at the lap of Kanchenjunga.

The superstar will embark on a month-long shooting schedule from Tuesday. Chennai-based filmmaker Karthik Sabbaraj will direct the movie. The Queen of the Hills will witness the making of another blockbuster movie after Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra starrer Barfi.

A major portion of the movie Main Hoon Na, starring Shahrukh Khan and Susmita Sen, was also shot in the picturesque locales of Darjeeling.

Rajinikanth is actively participating in politics. Political experts believe that the superstar is warming up before entering the political fray by the keeping in mind the crucial 2019 elections.

Political pundits also think that Thalaiva's journey into the land of Mamata has a larger significance. Though the tourism minister of West Bengal, Gautam Deb, welcomed the southern super start and said that this gesture is a clear indication of the fact that the West Bengal government has successfully instilled peace in Darjeeling.

The minister is also hopeful that this movie would carry the tea industry of Darjeeling to the global audience and it is likely to boost the overall scene of the tea industry in the coming few years.

"The government and local administration will provide all assistance to the entire crew and members of the film", added Gautam Deb, Tourism Minister of West Bengal. The spokesperson of GTA, Suraj Sharma, told media that team has not yet revealed the name of the movie but the Sun TV Network Production is producing the Rajinikanth starrer blockbuster.

The film will be shot across the Darjeeling and Kalimpong. The team has already identified Mount Herman School, Kalimpong, Kurseong Rangers College where a large portion of the movie will be shot. The administration will take extra care of the pouring tourists as the summer vacations in schools are still on. GTA chief likely to facilitate the Rajinikanth said an insider.

Darjeeling has always wooed multiple directors like Satyajit Ray, actors such as Rajesh Khanna, Dilip Kumar, and Amitabh Bachchan. This hill station has conceived some of the magnanimous and heart touching moments of Indian cinema. Movies such as Aradhana, Sagina Mahato, Barsat Ki Ek Raat were shot in this hill station of West Bengal.