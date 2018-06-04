Furious Kannadigas have asked some questions to actor Prakash Raj after he raised his voice against some activists group banning the release of superstar Rajinikanth's next movie Kaala in Karnataka.

Rajinikanth's comments on the Cauvery issue have hurt some people of Karnataka, who have been protesting against the release of his upcoming movie Kaala, which is slated to hit the screens on June 7. This protest has sparked a big fight people of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, who have got into a war of words on social media for the last couple of weeks. Some celebs have also voiced their opinions on it.

Prakash Raj, who is known for his just asking campaign, took to Twitter to condemn the ban on Kaala. The actor tweeted, "What's film #kaala got to do with Kaveri issue..? why is film fraternity targeted always..? Will Jds/congress government let fringe elements take law into their hands ...like bjp did with #Padmavat ..or ..will you step in to assure common man ..his right for choice.#justasking.."

Recently, people in Tamil Nadu held a protest against the Centre, urging to set up Cauvery Management Board. Rajinikanth had joined hands with them and gave a call for boycotting the IPL match, which was to be held in Chennai, but shifted to Pune after his controversial comments. Quoting this example, some Kannadigas asked Prakash Raj, "What was the connection between Cauvery issue and IPL match?

ಐಪಿಎಲ್ ಗೂ ಕಾವೇರಿ ಗೂ ಎನು ಸಂಬಂಧ ಇತ್ತು ಅಂತಾ ಹೇಳ್ತಿರಾ ಸ್ವಾಮಿ? — ಜೀವಪ್ಪ ಕನ್ನಡಿಗ (@jeevubp) June 4, 2018 Now u tell me what has cauvery to do with IPL to move out of chennai, dont play double game. — Sridhar Nivergi (@SNivergi) June 3, 2018 #guru # ಕಾವೇರಿ ವಿಷಯದಲ್ಲಿ ರಜನಿ ಕಾಂತ್ ಅವರು ತಮಿಳುನಾಡಿಂದ IPL BAN ಮಾಡಿಸಿದರು ಅದು ಎಷ್ಟರಮಟ್ಟಿಗೆ ಸರಿ. ಮಾ‌ನ್ಯ ಪ್ರಕಾಶ್ ರಾಜ್ ಸರ್. — Guruprasad (@Guru3g) June 4, 2018

The row over Cauvery water sharing has always been there for many years and the release of late Vishnuvardhan's Nagarahavu was reportedly banned in Tamil Nadu. Some people from Karnataka asked Prakash Raj, "Where was he when Tamil Nadu protested against the film? Why didn't he say similar thing."

ಬುದ್ಧಿವಂತನೆನಿಸಿಕೊಂಡ ದಡ್ಡ ಶಿಖಾಮಣಿ ಪ್ರಕಾಶ್

ಇಂದು ಇದೆ ಕಾಲ ಪರವಾಗಿ ನೀ ಆಡಿದ ಮಾತು ಅಂದು ವಿಷ್ಣುವರ್ಧನ್ ರವರ ಚಿತ್ರ "ನಾಗರಹಾವು ೨"ತಮಿಳುನಾಡಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರತಿಭಟನೆ ಮಾಡಿ ತಡೆದರಲ್ಲ ಆವಾಗ ನಮ್ಮ ಕನ್ನಡ ನಿರ್ಮಾಪಕರು ನಿನ್ನ ಕಣ್ಣುಗಳಿಗೆ ಕಾಣಲಿಲ್ಲವೆ.ಅಗ ಹೇಳಬಹುದಿತ್ತು ಕಾವೇರಿ ವಿಷಯ ಬೇರೆ ಸಿನಿಮಾ ಬೇರೆ ಅಂತ

ಅಗ ಸತ್ತಿತ್ತ ನಿನ್ನ ನಾಲಿಗೆ — ಓಬಳನರಸಿಂಹ (@obalesh761) June 4, 2018 Why did film fraternity ask for a ban on #ipl in Chennai. Selective targeting is it? — Madhav Vittal (@madhavs9) June 4, 2018

Prakash Raj had supported protests over Cauvery issue in Tamil Nadu, but when Kannada TV channel asked his comment on Cauvery issue, Prakash Raj had expressed his anger against the reporter, by pushing away the mic away. The Kannadigas asked him, "Are the farmers in Karnataka not human beings?

Prakash Raj has been an advocate of freedom of expression and he has questioned the governments and individuals when they breached it. However, the actor has blocked the people, who asked him genuine questions and called them trolls and fringe elements. Many people, especially from Karnataka, have complained about him blocking them on Twitter.

Some people asked Prakash Raj, "When he demands answer from Prime Minister, why can't he answer to his follower? Why is he blocking them? Is freedom of expression and asking question restricted to him alone?