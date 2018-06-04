Superstar Rajinikanth's fans have hurled anger against superstar Kamal Haasan for his passive reply on Karnataka banning Kaala release after his meeting with Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

Kamal Haasan had recently attended the swearing ceremony of CM HD Kumaraswamy in Bengaluru and showed his solidarity for his third front. The Tamil superstar has also maintained a cordial relationship with the new chief minister of Karnataka.

Kamal Haasan met CM HD Kumaraswamy again on Monday, June 4, and this time, he was there to discuss the best possible solutions for the Cauvery issue. After an hour-long meeting, he addressed the media and said that the chief minister expressed his wish for the speedy setting up of Cauvery Management Board. When asked about the ban on Kaala release, the actor said, "I came on behalf of the people."

His comment on the ban on Kaala did not go down well with the fans of superstar Rajinikanth, who supported him when his film Vishwaroopam faced a similar situation in Tamil Nadu. Some of the fans took to Twitter to hurl their anger. Here are some of their comments.

@ikamalhaasan Sir you literally cried for help when Vishwaroopam was banned and now you shamelessly say movie is not big a deal. You have stooped down to such a level that your own fans will disown you.#KamalHaasan #Kamalhassan

#KamalHaasan is an opportunist...he said cauvery issue is bigger than #Kaala issue..if so,is #BiggBossTamil2 bigger than #CauveryIssue ..y he is doing that show?...

#kamalhaasan Says Talking about cinema & #Kaala is needless now but He needs the fame , fans which he got From Cinema & also once he needed support from #Rajinikanth when his film Viswaroopam faced the release issue #Pity

Sad to see #KamalHaasan give a passive response to #Kaala ban in Karnataka by fringe groups. When the fringe elements protested his #Vishwaroopam, #Rajinikanth was one of the firsts to voice his opinion and support.

If that's true disgusting behaviour. Thousands of families depend on cinema industry. We know #KamalHaasan, always jealous of #Rajini. #Rajinikanth will win over all these haters, that's when they will realise. #Kaala People can support any politician but for #KamalHaasan . Such a chameleon. This guy is a true rot. Now we know why he is always behind #Rajinikanth in ratings. Ennam pol vazkkai. What you sow you reap. Bye #Kamal .

